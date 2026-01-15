If zoning in on every celebrity manicure possible has taught me anything over these last few weeks, it's that seasonal manicure rules don't exist anymore. Black is no longer just a winter nail color, and shimmer works all year round. A prime example of the latter would be Selena Gomez's most recent nail look.

Earlier this week, Gomez held a launch event for Rare Beauty's new Warm Wishes Soft Matte Powder Bronzer, which officially went live on Jan. 15. Always one to be on theme, she obviously had to wear a bronze manicure to fit the occasion. Her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a photo of the warm brown, shimmery look she wore via Instagram last night, and he detailed the exact tools and products he used to get the look.

According to the caption, Bachik started off by prepping Gomez's nails with a set of tools from Tweezerman. Then, he painted her nails with one coat of a deep brown polish from Aprés called "Sergenti Plains," and followed that with one more coat of "The Sun," a shimmery light brown shade from the brand's Astral collection.

Typically reserved for winter holidays like Christmas and New Year's Eve, the shimmery look is making a huge comeback this winter. Taylor Swift, for example, was recently spotted wearing a silver glitter manicure while out on the town in New York City last month, and shortly after that, Khloé Kardashian shared a close-up Instagram photo of the pink glitter manicure that she kicked off the year with.

Shimmers are pretty unconventional around this time of year (most people tend to lean into more moody hues like black, deep red, and chocolate brown), but shockingly enough, they can work pretty well if you want a nail color that'll give you a pick-me-up and a much-needed break from the doom and gloom of winter. As celebrity manicurist, Natalie Minerva, pointed out when she predicted that shimmer polishes would be some of the most requested this season, you can also wear them with pretty much any color to add some fun and dimension like Bachik did with Selena Gomez's manicure.

To recreate the bronze look at home, read ahead to shop the best nail polishes.

