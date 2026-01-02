It's officially a new year, but Jennifer Lopez's commitment to trendy manicures remains unchanged. She broke out her best holiday nail designs to wear all throughout December, and now she's starting off 2026 with a reflective look that's equal parts subtle and exciting.

On Dec. 30, Lopez kicked off her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, where she'll perform a medley of some of her greatest hits until March 2026. One of her costumes for Tuesday night's show was a strapless, light pink bodysuit with lace trim that she obviously had to match to her manicure. Even though you can't fully see her nails from afar, her manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a few details behind the look via Instagram. According to him, she wore coffin gel extensions that were filed into Bachik's "signature J. Lo shape" and painted with a glittery, blush pink nail polish. Bachik also mixed the polish with a reflective nail color to give the nails a cat eye effect and referred to the look as a "crushed velvet rosé" manicure.

Jennifer Lopez performs during her Las Vegas residency on Dec. 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cat eye nails entered the trend cycle a while ago, but they were especially popular in 2025. For the uninitiated, it's a manicure style that incorporates magnetic nail polish into a manicure to give the nails a shimmery, reflective finish that mimics a cat's eye. It's become a go-to design for other celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Bieber, and it's a great nail design to wear year-round, since it can be achieved with any color and can slightly elevate any neutral or traditional manicure.

A cat eye manicure is also pretty easy to do on your own at home, so long as you have the right products on hand. To achieve a look similar to Jennifer Lopez's crushed velvet manicure, read ahead to shop a few nail essentials.

