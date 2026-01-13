By now, Kylie Jenner is pretty used to wearing out-of-the-box nail designs with multiple colors and textures (anyone present during the King Kylie era can attest to this), but she pared things down a bit during her appearance at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards this week when she wore an unexpected winter neutral.

Jenner appeared at the Golden Globes on Sunday night wearing a custom corset gown from Ashi Studio that was hand-embroidered with metallic sequins. She let her dress do most of the talking and opted for minimal glam, save for some warm, smokey eye makeup. The 28-year-old pulled her dark hair back into a long, sleek ponytail and wore a very neutral blush pink nail in her signature almond shape. As always, Jenner's manicure was the work of celebrity manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Much like messy updo hairstyles and vintage, Old Hollywood curls, pink and nude nails flooded the red carpet this year. Hailee Steinfeld, for example, attended the event wearing a light, flesh-toned manicure that perfectly matched the peachy Prada gown she wore, while Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture winner, Teyana Taylor, wore a barely-there pink nail look with a chrome overlay. Celebrities aren't exactly known to be beauty rule-followers, and the manicures at this week's awards ceremony were perfect examples of how most of them seem to be rewriting the playbook on winter nail trends this year. Hues like blushy pinks, whites, and nudes aren't nail colors that are often associated with this time of year (shades like black, deep red, and chocolate brown are usually the ones that dominate), but they're definitely synonymous with the "rich girl nail" trend that took off in 2025, and they've become go-tos because they're simple, neutral, and scream "quiet luxury."

Nail artist and educator, Sofia Mazur, already predicted that "sheer, milky pink" will be one of the most requested nail colors of winter 2026. "It’s an extension on the 'clean girl look' that's been trending for a while, and it hasn't gotten old yet," she previously told MC.

To copy Kylie Jenner's all-over, light pink look at home, read ahead to shop some standout polishes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors