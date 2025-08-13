Summer's not over just yet, but in the event that you're getting a head start on narrowing down your fresh fall hair color, allow actress Chloë Grace Moretz to be your muse. This week, she gave her long bob haircut a bit of an upgrade with a soft, bronde hair color that I'm pretty sure is shaping up to be everyone's go-to hair shade for fall.

If you can recall, Moretz's hair was previously a lighter, honey shade of blonde, but she revealed her new look via Instagram this week. The transformation comes just as she kicks off her promotional tour for her new Christmas movie, Oh. What. Fun., which premieres on Dec. 3. Her hair was colored by celebrity hairstylist and colorist Jacob Schwartz, who's also responsible for Bella Hadid's honey blonde transformation earlier this year. Per a press release, Schwartz used a high-performance lightener and a demi-permanent hair color from Schwarzkopf Professional to give the actress a lived-in look. He also gave her subtle, face-framing highlights that seamlessly blend into the darker parts of her hair.

A post shared by Chloë Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) A photo posted by on

Bronde is a mashup of—you guessed it—brunette and blonde, and it's a perfect choice for brunettes who want to go slightly lighter without putting their hair through the harsh transition that comes with fully going blonde. It's also perfect for anyone who's already a blonde but wants a color that's a bit softer and warmer.

Moretz follows a handful of other celebrities who have debuted a bronde hair color this year, the most recent being Denise Richards, who grew out her previously bleached hair and slightly lightened up her natural color.

If you're thinking of going bronde for fall, it's best to reach out to a hairstylist or colorist who can perfectly customize your color. Once that's done, you can keep your new color looking fresh and new with the products ahead.