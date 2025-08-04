Summer isn't over just yet, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking about your new fall hair color—and if you're in need of some inspiration, you can always just take some cues from Denise Richards, who just debuted a "bronde" hair color on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, bronde is just a combination of brunette and blonde, and per Richards' hairstylist, Chris McMillan who shared details of her updated hair color via Instagram, he added all-over blonde highlights to her naturally dark hair color.

"LOVE ME SOME @deniserichards," McMillan captioned a photo showing off the actor's hair. "Finally, all grown out and healthy long BRONDE hair for the color and consistent trims. Denise a year ago had bleached hair dyed over with brown."

To complement the natural look he was going for, McMillan says he added "loose long layers" to her hair and used items from his own lineup of haircare products, which will be available to shop at Sephora soon.

Lighter blonde hues typically trend during the summer months, but bronde is a more muted shade that perfectly corresponds to the cooler, more mellow energy of fall. No two bronde hair colors look exactly the same, as many can get the look by simply growing out dark roots, getting partial highlights, or going the ombré route.

Most hairstylists wouldn't recommended trying to dye your hair or give yourself highlights at home, but if you've already gone bronde for the fall, professionally or otherwise, read ahead for some color-safe hair products to keep in your inventory.