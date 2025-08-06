If you’ve stepped foot in a Sephora this year, I’d bet you’ve seen (or smelled) Father Figure. Missing Person is a BeautyTok favorite, with thousands of videos speaking to the best layering combinations. Mrs. Smith, an unexpected blend of pear and praline, became a best-seller just one week post-launch, and Golden Rule was crowned the first viral perfume of 2025. Phlur, since its re-launch in 2020, has experienced a constant stream of success, becoming one of the most impactful indie beauty brands and a significant disruptor in the fragrance space—primarily because of Creative Director Chriselle Lim’s unorthodox approach to perfume creation.

“One of the reasons we’ve had major success is because we questioned how things were traditionally done and did the opposite of what everyone else was doing. Instead of painting a picture-perfect life—running through a field and meeting Prince Charming—our visuals started more as I’m broken, I’m lost, I’m empty,” she exclusively tells Marie Claire. “People can relate more to vulnerability and realness and authenticity.” The brand’s DNA—and Lim’s secret sauce—is precisely why the brand was such a sought-after sale.

In case you missed it: Phlur was acquired last week by TSG Consumer Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer brands, for an undisclosed sum, but is projected to generate over $150 million in sales this year, according to chief executive Elizabeth Ashmund. The response has been overwhelming (and highly emotional), according to Lim, who plans to remain on as Creative Director. Even though Phlur finds itself under new ownership, the goal remains the same: create fragrance that the everyday person can wear on their own terms.

Here, Lim gets candid about building Phlur’s reputation, plans for expansion, and making noise in the fragrance industry.

Samantha Holender: Congratulations on the acquisition! Was this part of the plan when you bought Phlur five years ago?

Chriselle Lim: When I first bought the brand with my business partner Ben Bennet, who is the founder of The Center, we were really just excited to give Phlur new life. At the time, it was a very transitional period in my life—I had just gone through my divorce—and I really wanted to throw myself into something where I could grow and learn. It was initially a passion project; we never had the idea that someday we would think of an acquisition, and we certainly never imagined in our wildest dreams that it would happen this fast.

Getting acquired is really like entering a relationship or a marriage. First and foremost, we had to find a partner that really aligned with us in our vision and how we want to grow the brand. And TSG really understood that the Phlur narrative is successful through storytelling, through emotionally-led scent, and building out the fragrance wardrobe. I knew immediately after meeting them that they were the right fit for us.

SH: What’s the most emotional part of this sale for you?

CL: It’s all been an emotional rollercoaster. Phlur started from a very painful place for me. The early days were such a blur because it was an emotional war in my heart and in my mind. Now that I’m from the outside looking in, I think that maybe all that pain was the reason I could pour so much into Phlur. It was my therapy and creative outlet. It always gets me super emotional because I realize that Phlur saved me and helped me more than I could ever imagine. I was able to lean on the business, and Phlur was able to lean on me with my stories. It’s been the greatest partnership I never knew I needed.

SH: What are you hoping to accomplish now that you have more resources at your disposal?

CL: It’s really important to me that we keep the indie energy. I come from startups, and I just love how we all feed off of each other. That being said, my team’s day-to-day is going to stay the same. From a global standpoint, they’re going to help us accelerate in ways that we wouldn't have been able to do ourselves as a small indie fragrance brand. Globalization is top of mind. Currently, we’re only in three countries—the US, Canada, and the UK. We haven’t even scratched the surface.

I’m also excited to go deeper into specific categories and build out this Phlur lifestyle. We’ve been honing in on body mists and fine fragrance, but there's so much innovation that I've been sitting on. We just haven't had the bandwidth or the resources to do that.

SH: Can you give me any hints on what these new categories will be?

CL: We’ve dabbled a little in bodycare with our deodorants, and they were a huge, huge win for us. We were not expecting that. But it gave the brand and myself the confidence that we could really own not just body, but also lifestyle and home. That’s all I’m going to say for now.

SH: Expansion is so exciting! But one of the biggest concerns consumers have during an acquisition is that the formulas they love will change. Is this something you’ve thought about?

CL: I’m so aware of this because it’s something that I’ve experienced with brands that I love. My job as a creative director is to keep the vision and the quality that our customers are used to. Nothing's going to change. The formula is not gonna go down—if anything, they will get better. It’s something that I feel very strongly about because the product always comes first. It’s why we create—so we can put the best product on the market. The quality has to be the best of the best.

SH: What about the fragrance industry continues to excite you?

CL: I love the fact that indie fragrance brands are taking the reins and redefining what it means to be a fragrance brand. I think fragrance typically has this notion of exclusivity, of luxury. But we’re pushing a narrative that fragrance is for everyone. It’s not about the brand telling you how it should make you feel, but about how you want it to make you feel. We've learned that this new fragrance consumer loves layering not just for the purpose of layering, but because it makes them feel like they’re creating something special that’s unique to them.

We’re shifting into this place where there aren’t rules anymore. People are mixing gourmands with fruits and florals with woody notes. You can’t judge someone for liking something they created on their own. I’ve had Phlur fans come up to me and say they mixed Father Figure with Heavy Cream and Somebody Wood. I don’t how that smells—I’ve never tried to know—but you do you. Fragrance isn’t just for elitists, it’s for everyone.

SH: What advice would you give to someone who is starting a business a little outside their comfort zone?

CL: What do you have to lose that? That's my question. I'm a risk taker at heart. That’s where I live and that’s where I thrive. A lot of people don’t even know how many times I’ve failed; the ventures and businesses that I just slid behind the curtains, but you have to try it. That's not really advice, but it is the question I always ask myself when I'm at a fork in the road. I have more to lose if I don't try it out, because it will haunt me for the rest of my life.

When it comes to advice—like proper business advice—I would say have an awareness of self and understanding of what your strengths and weaknesses are. And I know that sounds obvious, but I think that has been my superpower. I know I need to find a partner or a team member who can compensate for my weaknesses. I am a creative. I was only focused on bringing this creative vision to life. But I had a very strong business partner, who supported me with logistics.

