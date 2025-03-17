Ellen Pompeo's Spring Pink Lip Is a Billboard for Color Theory
It's achievable with an $11 find.
Ellen Pompeo is walking proof that color theory can take your aesthetic to the next level. On Mar. 17, the Grey's Anatomy star stopped by New York City for an appearance on Good Morning America looking absolutely radiant. Between her pink turtle-neck sweater and tailored trousers, green trench coat, and cream-colored shoes, she was a walking billboard for spring color trends.
The true standout in Pompeo’s outfit had nothing to do with her clothing, however. Instead, my eyes went straight to her blurred lip color, which perfectly complemented the shades that she was wearing. Her lipstick seemed to be a cross between a sheer red and pink, and looked gorgeous next to the soft flush of color on her cheeks.
Save for a few lashes toward the end of her eyes and a soft touch of color in her brows, the rest of her makeup was kept relatively simple and glowy. Her nails were also painted a neutral cream shade that matched her shoes.
A bright lip color can be an easy way to look more polished and put-together with minimal effort. It’s the basis of the viral red lip theory that was all over TikTok a few months ago. In a video that now has thousands of views, content creators and educators known as the Lipstick Lesbians claimed that wearing just red lipstick and no other makeup can make your skin appear smoother, thanks to the color drawing people’s attention solely to your lips. While Pompeo’s lip color isn’t a stark red, the same theory applies to bright lip colors in general—which is why her version of the look works so well.
I’m a big fan of a bold lip combination, and there’s one in particular that has had my heart lately. Better yet, it feels extremely similar to Pompeo’s version. Keep reading to see how you can recreate the look with a drugstore formula that has become one of my holy grails.
This glossy lipstick comes in multiple shades, but my pink-y tone of choice is Honey Shine. I pair it with MAC's Root for Me quite a bit; the purple-leaning shade is a sweet complement to the pink.
Makeup by Mario's Broadway is a bright, cool-toned pink that will look good on all skin tones. Because it's so pigmented, you can dab a few dots of color on the lip and sheer it out with your finger to get a similar effect to Pompeo's.
CoverGirl's Sunny Days is particularly gorgeous with deeper skin tones. Whether you build it up or sheer it out, it'll undoubtedly be the star of any outfit that you put together.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
