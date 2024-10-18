When a new season comes around, I tend to reflect on my beauty routine. What fall makeup trends have I not tried yet? Can I improve my skincare routine? Is there a buzzy fall perfume I'm missing out on? However, as much as I want to snag every new beauty launch that catches my eye, I also need to eat and pay rent, so I'm searching for fresh fall beauty finds on sale.

Despite gearing up for a holiday gifting season, there some notable finds low-key on sale right now that I may just have to buy for myself first. For example, Laura Mercier's Caviar Eyeshadow Stick—Marie Claire's number one cream eyeshadow—is $10 off. Most impressively, cult-favorite hair tools from Dyson, Shark, and T3 are all majorly discounted.

I found so many more editor-approved on-sale finds from retailers like Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ulta, and more, so keep scrolling to shop my top picks. I even threw in Marie Claire's exclusive promo codes so you can max out the savings.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Was $430) $330 at Saks Fifth Avenue Any day you can score a cult-favorite, celebrity-beloved Dyson hair tool on sale is a good day. The Supersonic is ranked number one in our list of the best blow dryers for its powerful airflow, styling attachments, and multiple speed and heat settings, which all come together to give you the shiniest, healthiest-looking hair possible.

Dolce & Gabbana Women's Light Blue Eau De Toilette (Was $62) $45 at Nordstrom Rack Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue has long been a cult favorite for its multi-seasonal, light fragrance. With fresh citrusy notes of mandarin, grapefruit, and bergamot, it's the perfect relaxing blend. One reviewer even called it a "stress reliever" and used it as a pillow spray.

Shark Smoothstyle Heated Comb & Blow Dryer Brush (Was $100) $80 at Nordstrom It obviously can dry your wet hair and give your roots a major boost in volume in the process, but what makes this Shark brush special because it can be used on dry strands, too. Use it on the Dry Hair Mode to smooth out frizz and ponytail kinks to give your two-day style a refresh.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow Original (Was $33) $23 at Laura Mercier We ranked Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick as the best eyeshadow stick on the market because it ticks all of our boxes. It's blendable, easy to apply, non-creasing, highly pigmented, and lasts all day. Pick up a few shades while they're still in stock.

Foreo UFO™ 2 (Was $300) $150 at Foreo We all love a trip to the spa, but they don't come cheap. You can get your TLC in between visits with this handy little device from Foreo. With it, you can do multiple treatments, including cryotherapy, thermotherapy, LED light therapy, and sonic massages, all without leaving your bathroom.

Fenty Beauty Lil Butta Dropz Mini Whipped Oil Body Cream Trio (Was $59) $30 at Fenty Beauty With winter on the way, I'm stocking up on all of the body lotions I can get. Rihanna's skin is always gleaming in every photograph I see of her, so I know her brand makes a damn good one. I love that this set comes with two shimmery options for special occasions—perfect for all the holiday parties on my calendar.

Best of Dermstore: Skin Cancer Foundation x Dermstore Sun Protection Kit (Was $70) $56 at Dermstore Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you get to stop thinking about sun protection. This set includes two full-size products from editor-favorite brands Elta MD and Obagi Medical (a $99 value alone), so it's well worth the $56 price tag.

Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick (Was $45) $27 at Bloomingdale's We love this liquid lipstick. Its ultra-hydrating and long-wearing formula still manages to give off a matte finish, which is a tricky combination to get right. If bold red shades aren't your thing, there are pretty shiny nudes from the brand's Mediterranea collection (also on massive sale), too.

Colourpop Off Melrose Shadow Palette (Was $18) $11 at Colourpop This nude eyeshadow palette has nearly every shade you could need for a range of day-to-night looks, plus a few fun metallic colors to spice things up.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Beginners Kit (Was $25) $21 at Anastasia Beverly Hills This kit has Anastasia Beverly Hills's best-selling Brow Gel and Brow Definer to set and fill in your brows. If you're unsure of the shape, don't fret—you'll have five stencils to guide you.

Aquis Wrap Hair Drying Towel (Was $25) $18 at Ulta The smallest changes can make a world of difference in your beauty routine. Switching over to a lightweight wrap like this not only makes drying my hair a much faster process, but it's also a lot less damaging than wrapping my hair in a big, bulky towel.

Tanologist Self Tan Water (Was $20) $12 at Urban Outfitters With this easy-to-use self-tanner, you can keep your summer glow well into the fall. It's quick-drying and hydrating (which is always a bonus), and your tan develops in as little as an hour, so it's perfect for when you need a quick glow before a special occasion.

T3 Curlwrap 1" Auto-Twist Styling Iron (Was $200) $165 at QVC At the press of a button, this genius curling iron automatically wraps your strands around its barrel so you achieve the perfect curl every time.

Glamnetic Venus Short Cat Eye (6mm-12mm) (Was $30) $12 at Glamnetic If you struggle with traditional strip lashes and glue, I promise these magnetic lashes will change your life. Speaking from personal experience, Glamnetic lashes have the strongest magnets on the market, so they can cling to your magnetic liner all day long without a problem.

Paula's Choice 2% BHA Lotion Exfoliant (Was $35) $25 at Paula's Choice I'm sure you're familiar with the iconic BHA exfoliator from Paula's Choice. This has the same amount of exfoliating power but in a moisturizing formula. It sloughs away dead cells with every use, so you see brighter, smoother skin in no time.

TIGI Catwalk Root Boost (Was $17) $13 at Beauty Brands My mom is the queen of teased hair—she was a beauty queen in the '80s, after all. This is the spray she swears by for mega-voluminous roots. She told me she sprays it on damp hair then blow drys her roots while brushing them up, and she's left with all-day volume.