I’ll be the first to admit I’m a big TikTok scroller. It’s where I find eye-catching new beauty products, which are more often than not viral perfumes. I can’t help it, but anytime I come across a buzzy new fragrance, my editor instincts go on high alert. So when I noticed every single one of my favorite perfume reviewers was talking about LORE, a fragrance brand that recently launched at Sephora, I had to get my nose on it.

A little lore behind LORE: The brand aspires to tell stories by translating experiences and locations into scents. One sniff from its initial four fragrances instantly transports you to somewhere new, whether it’s a beach at golden hour or a cabin in the woods. The design of the glass bottle gives me the impression that it's a luxury brand, with each fragrance housed in an opulent, organic-shaped glass bottle, perfect for display. But the best part? Each bottle only costs $88.

At the helm of the brand is a beauty industry dream team: Melanie Bender, former CEO of Rhode; Joe Cloyes and Greg Gonzalez, founders of Youth To The People; and Mazdack Rassi, co-founder of Milk Makeup. What’s more, the team worked with famed perfumer Jérome Epinette, aka the nose behind iconic scents like Byredo Alto Astral and Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62, to create LORE fragrances.

I had to see (or should I say, “smell”) for myself if LORE lives up to the social media hype. Below, I dive into each of the four fragrances and give my brutally honest thoughts.

Brooke Knappenberger's fragrance collection is complete with the addition of LORE. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Lovely and a Little Twisted

Have you ever had a dream where everything is rainbows and butterflies, but something just feels just a tad off? That’s the messaging I get behind Lovely and a Little Twisted. Additionally, Bender told the New York Times it’s meant to invoke “Versailles stuck through the looking glass, where you can never quite get it to sit still.”

At first sniff, it’s the loveliest rose scent that’s both creamy and ultra-feminine. I don’t typically go for floral perfumes, but rose combined with candied pistachio and amber creates a warm sweetness that’s downright addicting. Underneath it all, however, is where things get a little twisted (get it?) with notes of patchouli and oud. Those subtle earthy and woody notes provide a cool-girl edge to this floral, milky blend. This is the LORE fragrance that has me stealing sniffs of my wrists all day long.

LORE Lovely and a Little Twisted Eau De Parfum $88 at Sephora LORE Lovely and a Little Twisted Eau De Parfum $28 at Sephora

Disfruta

Allow me to set the scene: You’re out on a Friday night at a swanky new cocktail bar. You’re sipping on a mezcal margarita and wearing a cool going-out outfit. The lights are low, the music’s loud, and the vibes are high. Essentially, Disfruta captures that good time in a bottle.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This blend is a fruity fragrance through and through, but it’s nothing like the sweet, nostalgic scents of your childhood. Disfruta is like your favorite citrus perfume, but all grown up. Its opening of fresh passionfruit pulp adds a zesty sweetness to the heart of smoky mezcal. There’s a note of “ice melting down glass,” and interestingly enough, I do feel an icy freshness whenever I wear this fragrance. When the mood strikes for a unique fruity scent or whenever you just want to feel cool, Disfruta is the scent to reach for.

Somewhere but Nowhere

Somewhere but Nowhere is LORE's ode to Americana, and it certainly shows. It conjures the image of a lumberjack relaxing in a log cabin or even a cowboy working on a ranch—clearly, I find it to be a sexy scent.

Personally, this is the kind of fragrance that I would find irresistible on a partner—one sniff and you immediately want to inhale even deeper. While unisex, I’d say this perfume leans more masculine with its deep, rich blend of cedar, black tea, and cardamom. It doesn’t lean too woody or spicy; instead, it strikes the perfect balance of both. Out of the four LORE fragrances, Somewhere but Nowhere is the most luxurious and complex scent, and for that, I love it.

Sublimity

My favorite things about a beach day include basking in the sun, floating in the ocean, and the scent of a coconut-y sunscreen. Sublimity effectively bottles up all of my happiest memories in the sun.

I find that Sublimity is a coconut-forward fragrance with the warmth of coconut nectar and ylang-ylang that replicates the summer sun. Don’t get me wrong—there’s no mistaking this scent for sunscreen. Thanks to a hint of saltiness and musk, it has a freshness that instantly reminds me of ocean air and sun-kissed skin. Truth be told, Sublimity is summertime in a bottle—it may not have the most unique DNA I’ve smelled in a summery fragrance, but that doesn’t make it any less beautiful.

So, Is LORE Worth the Hype?

It's common for a fragrance brand to have a dud or two in its lineup, but it's exceptionally rare for a brand to have nothing but hits—that's the case with LORE. While not every fragrance fits into my olfactory personality, each one feels like a work of art with complex blends that create a lasting impression.

Just looking at the gorgeous bottles and packaging, you would think these perfumes belong in a department store alongside the likes of Tom Ford, Chanel, and Dior. Instead, a full-size bottle will cost you $88, which may be the most impressive part about LORE. Bender and company were able to create a luxurious olfactory experience and essentially a full fragrance wardrobe that's actually attainable—what's not to love about that?

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.