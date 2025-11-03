Sephora Is Having a Massive Fragrance Sale—I’m Snapping Up These Scents ASAP
Cozy is the name of the game, but without ever losing that sexy energy.
Ahh, it smells like sale season, my favorite time of the year, and the only scents I enjoy more are my go-to fall fragrances. When I’m designing my fragrance aura, I always take the current season into account, and autumn is all about warm, woody, amber notes that help me feel like I’m curled up on a leather sofa next to a roaring fire, a glass of Chianti in my hand (or an Old Fashioned with rye if it’s been a particularly hard day), with a pair of cashmere socks on my feet. Cozy is the name of the game, but without ever losing that sexy, come-hither energy—it is cuffing season after all.
Luckily, the Sephora Savings event kicked off a few days ago, and I’ve been able to replenish my must-have fall scents without wrecking my beauty budget. Here are the details: Rouge members can snag 20 percent off everything from now until November 10. VIB clients have 15 percent off from November 4-November 10, and Insiders get 10 percent off from November 4-November 10. Just use the code “Everything” at checkout to secure your savings. And yes, that means everything is on sale, so if you’re having a treat-yourself moment beyond a perfume bottle or two, more power to you, babe.
Here are the ten fall fragrances that have caught my eye this season.
Vibrant Vanilla
I’m not a die-hard gourmand girlie like some people on my team, but fall is definitely when I want to ramp up the cozy factor with my fragrance layering. After all, who doesn’t want to smell like a snack when the temperature drops?
I really appreciate how delicately the orange blossom mixes with the vanilla in this iconic fragrance. It’s slightly spicy, warm, and utterly delicious.
Bourbon and vanilla are the stars in this quintessential fashion It-girl floral perfume. The studded glass bottle is also one of my favorites to have displayed on my vanity.
Wonderful Woods
I adore a woody scent, whether it’s cedar, cypress, oak, pine, or sandalwood. It radiates that sexy witch energy I’m always trying to capture with my olfactory personality, and it’s especially fabulous during the fall months.
The addition of bergamot, with its slightly spicy, floral aroma, is the perfect feminine touch for this unisex scent. It smells even more delectable on the skin after a few hours of wear and heat.
Must-Have Musks
There’s nothing sexier than a musk fragrance that’s warmed up on your skin. It’s sensual, animalic, and grows even more enticing the longer you wear it.
A true if you know, you know scent, the warmth of the rose and the sheer musk accord are just divine. The touch of amber offers just enough spice to keep this on the sexier side of your perfume collection.
Enticing Ouds
You may not think you’re an oud fan since the note has a bit of a reputation for extremely heady, overpowering scents, but the next generation of fragrances has mastered the marriage of delicate yet attention-grabbing. I’m a die-hard fan, TBH.
The newest release from the TikTok-viral brand offers a scintillating blend of silver oud and white musk, with a hint of strawberry cream for a womanly finish that demands attention.
Gorgeous Orchid
I’m all about a floral scent, but lustrous orchid is my go-to for autumn. Exotic, sophisticated, and deeply luxurious, it’s the perfect fragrance family for a date night out on the town.
A floral-meets-gourmand dream, this new Gucci perfume adds a marine ozonic accord for an unexpectedly fresh note that keeps it feeling bright yet cozy. It’s one of the more unique takes on a floral or gourmand scent that I’ve come across this year, and I’ll admit, I’m hooked.
If we’re talking about orchid scents, you cannot deny the masterpiece that is Black Orchid from Tom Ford. It’s the epitome of sensual fragrance, with luxe notes of black truffle and ylang-ylang to draw in your lover, strangers, and everyone in between.
