We want your monthly horoscope to be On the Nose —literally. At the start of every astrological season, Aliza Kelly, celebrity astrologer and host of "Horoscope Weekly" podcast, will break down what the world has in store—and which scent is written in your stars.

Just in time for Halloween, we’ve arrived at the most alchemical, magnetic, and mysterious time of the year. On October 22, the Sun moved into Scorpio’s enchanting sky, officially kicking off spooky season. The air feels heavier, the nights stretch longer, and transformation is no longer optional. Suddenly, we’re more interested in what lies beneath the surface—the feelings, the fears, the obsessions, the secrets. Scorpio energy is raw, sensual, and uncompromising, guiding us through the necessary discomfort of metamorphosis…so get ready for both tricks and treats.

Mars strides into Sagittarius on November 4, reigniting our sense of adventure and daring us to take risks after Scorpio’s emotional intensity. The fire returns, our curiosity expands, and we remember that playing it safe will only get us so far. The very next day, the Full Moon in Taurus brings everything back down to earth, reminding us that even the wildest dreams need grounding. This lunation highlights what’s stable and sustainable—the things (and people) that make us feel safe enough to truly expand.

Then, on November 6, Venus enters Scorpio, turning up the heat. Desire runs deeper, attraction feels fated, and honesty becomes the ultimate aphrodisiac. It’s all sexy and sublime…until Mercury throws a wrench into the mix. On November 9, Mercury retrograde begins, commencing a three-week slowdown filled with miscommunications, travel delays, and technology meltdowns. Expect annoying detours, crossed wires, and divine timing—because even when it feels like everything’s falling apart, the universe is secretly rearranging things in your favor. How fun!

Finally, the New Moon in Scorpio on November 20 invites us to set the bravest intentions we can—a chance to reclaim your power and begin writing the story you’ve been too afraid to tell. This lunation is ripe for manifestation: a moment to face your desires, trust your intuition, and forge a new, brand-new path. Set your intentions boldly, love deeply, and don’t be afraid to want more.

It’s a month of thrills and chills, but fear not! I’ve paired each zodiac sign with a fragrance to help you embody this month’s beguiling energy. Let’s get into it.

You’re stepping into the depths this month, Aries, and you’ll be basking in the enchanted energy. The Sun in Scorpio ignites the area of your chart associated with sex, death, and transformation. Sounds intense? It is! The next four weeks will be illuminating the wild, shadowy corners of your psyche—but be sure to mark your calendar for November 5: beneath the Full Moon in Taurus, power, trust, or intimacy matters could reach a breaking point, pushing you to take action on what really matters. Naturally, DS & Durga’s Well Dressed Werewolf will be your spooky season muse. Animalic, whiskey-warm, and just a little dangerous—this fragrance captures the raw, magnetic energy you’re cultivating. Sure, you might be a little unhinged… but at least you’re chic!

D.S. & Durga Well Dressed Werewolf

November asks you to look closely at partnership, Taurus. As Scorpio season unfolds, you’re redefining what balance and reciprocity mean in your most significant relationships. With the Full Moon glowing in your sign on November 5, something beautiful crystallizes—a truth that doubles as both an ending and beginning, paving the way for exciting new connections to emerge. Tocca’s Laila is this month’s fragrance match: a swirl of green mandarin, cardamom blossom, and toasted vanilla that mirrors the push and pull of intimacy you’re navigating. Love doesn’t have to be overly sweet to be real—and with Laila as your guide, you remember that strength doesn’t have to be laced in machismo; it can be feminine, sophisticated, and (most importantly) complex…just like you.

This is the month to refine your rhythm, Gemini. Scorpio season highlights the area of your chart connected to habits, work, and wellness—a space that rewards consistency over chaos (sorry, I don’t make the rules!). Before Mercury (your planetary ruler) goes retrograde on November 9, take time to get your ducks in a row: organize your schedule, tie up loose ends, and establish clear systems that help you thrive. Bottega Veneta’s Déjà Minuit will help you prepare: Spicy and warm, bursting with geranium, cardamom, and wood, it feels like a twilight walk through an orchard. Grounded, sensual, and softly resilient, Déjà Minuit reminds you that it’s okay to slow down. I know it’s easier said than done, but when in doubt, just try to focus on one thing at a time. This month, attention to detail will be your secret weapon.

Bottega Veneta Déjà Minuit - Eau De Parfum in Noce $450 at Bottega Veneta US

After months of introspection, you’re ready to shine again. The Sun’s movement through Scorpio reawakens your creative fire, illuminating the area of your chart connected to joy, passion, and play. Life is meant to be lived—and you’re finally ready to choose yourself. The New Moon in Scorpio on November 20 marks a rebirth of self-expression; say yes to what excites you, even especially if it scares you. To amplify that beautiful solar-plexus energy, adorn yourself in Rite of Way’s Rising Sun. Bright orange peel, sandalwood, and tonka form the essence of vitality. It’s the feeling after an ecstatic yoga class: grounded yet electric, expanded yet embodied. This month, pleasure isn’t frivolous—it’s fuel.

The spotlight shifts inward this month, Leo. With the Sun in Scorpio lighting up the area of your chart connected to home and history, the next four weeks invite you to soften. You’re usually the fearless performer — but this is your chance to step behind the curtain and tend to your roots. Family stories or emotional patterns may resurface around the Full Moon in Taurus on November 5, urging you to rebuild safety on your own terms. Your perfect companion is 27 87’s Flâneur, a lush stroll through a French garden, where bergamot, absinthe, and cashmere wood mingle in mossy enchantment. Flâneur translates to “one who wanders,” a poetic observer who moves through the world with curiosity and intention. Likewise, this fragrance reminds you that grounding doesn’t mean standing still—it’s about wandering back toward yourself, building your foundation in your own image, and building your unique reality one brick at a time.

27 87 Flâneur Eau De Parfum $230 at fwrd.com

This month is about connection — not perfection. As the Sun moves into Scorpio’s enchanted sky, you’ll feel compelled to say exactly what’s on your mind, even if that means ruffling a few feathers. Honesty is the best policy, honey, and this month you’re sipping that truth serum straight. But with Mercury—your planetary ruler—stationing retrograde on November 9, the universe may test your patience through delays and crossed wires. Don’t fight the messiness; finesse it. Flora Organix’s Egyptian Jasmine & Vetiver will be your guiding light: made with clean ingredients (very on brand for you), this fresh, floral blend of white tea, blue hyacinth, and earthy vetiver offers pure sensual equilibrium. And just as nature can be both fragrant and wild, so can your truth. Don’t be afraid of vulnerability, Virgo—this is your chance to honor the beautiful chaos of authenticity, thorns and all.

SCENT BEAUTY Flora-Organix Egyptian Jasmine & Vetiver Eau De Parfum $57 at Amazon US

As your birthday season draws to a close, the Sun’s shift into Scorpio locks you into a new narrative: where’s the cash at, Libra? Money, self-worth, and values take center stage as you reexamine what stability really feels like. With both Venus (your planetary ruler) and Mars changing signs, your definition of abundance begins to expand. Maybe you’ve been too cautious with your resources—or maybe you’ve undervalued your own magic. Either way, it’s time to manifest a new financial story. Byredo’s Vanille Antique is your anchor: a vintage vanilla steeped in amber and smoke, equal parts warmth and opulence. It’s the scent of sophistication and self-possession—cashmere confidence wrapped in candlelight. This month, you’re not chasing luxury; you’re embracing it.

Happy solar return, Scorpio (that’s how astrologers say “happy birthday”)! The Sun’s presence in your sign turns the volume up on every sensation, making you magnetic, mysterious, and impossible to ignore. But as your birthday candles flicker, this isn’t just about celebrating—it’s about attracting. The New Moon in Scorpio on November 20 offers a clean slate, inviting you to realign with what actually lights you up. Louboutin’s Lavande Fétiche mirrors your essence: lavender plunged into leather, smoky, sensual, and hypnotic. It’s the scent of your secret desires…commanding, carnal, and hauntingly unforgettable. So close your eyes and make a wish, Scorpio; this month, you don’t chase power—you embody it.

Christian Louboutin Lavande Fétiche Eau De Parfum $250 at Nordstrom

November feels like déjà vu, Sagittarius—but this time, the call is coming from inside the house. With Mars blazing into your sign on November 4, you’re ready to shift your reality, yet the Sun in Scorpio pulls you inward, stirring up old dreams, unfinished stories, and unprocessed emotion. I know it may be a bit uncomfortable for you, Sagittarius, but remember: there’s wisdom in the pause. Richard Rochon’s Limerence 27 is your ideal companion: rose absolute, ylang-ylang, and black agar blend into something both romantic and haunted. It’s soft, otherworldly, and hypnotically beautiful—like a memory you can’t quite place. This month, you’re learning that surrender isn’t weakness; it’s actually the essence of manifestation. The more you release control, the more life reveals its magic. And, don’t forget, your birthday season is right around the corner. This is still the calm before the storm.

You’ve been quietly reinventing yourself, Capricorn—and this month, the world starts to notice. With the Sun in Scorpio illuminating the area of your chart tied to community and collaboration, you’re stepping into new networks, friendships, and future timelines. You’re realizing that leadership doesn’t always mean control; sometimes it means trust. When Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, your charisma draws in allies who share your ambition and integrity. Dossier’s Lost Americana is your perfect match: pink pepper, myrrh, and suede fuse into a scent that feels like memory and momentum all at once—familiar, yet daringly fresh. It evokes late nights building something beautiful with people who see your vision, a blend of grit and comfort, smoke and sweetness. You’ve always been the architect, but this month, collaboration is your cornerstone. Even a stoic sea-goat like you can admit that success smells sweeter when it’s shared.

Big changes ahead! November is your professional reawakening, Aquarius. The Sun in Scorpio activates the region of your chart linked to career and public image, spotlighting the power of reinvention. With Mercury retrograde beginning November 9, the path ahead may twist, but that’s part of your process—clarity through chaos. Vyrao’s Witchy Woo is your spellwork in a bottle: earthy orris absolute entwined with rose, nutmeg, and frankincense to awaken courage and creativity. You’re not just climbing the ladder; you’re building an entirely new structure. By the New Moon in Scorpio on November 20, a bold opportunity or revelation could change the trajectory of your work. Don’t downplay your magic—the world needs your weird, your wisdom, and your willingness to do things differently.

Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum $190 at REVOLVE

You’re drifting between worlds this month, Pisces—and that’s exactly where you belong. For you, the Sun into like-minded watery Scorpio ignites expansion and meaning, inspiring you to seek depth, beauty, and awe. Travel, study, or creative projects feel extra enchanted under this sky, though Mercury Retrograde (beginning November 9) may delay logistics or test your patience. Don’t stress, Pisces, that’s par for the course. In fact, sometimes detours are the best way to carve a new path. Liquides Imaginaires’ Blanche Bête captures this mystical essence: a milky, floral haze that feels like a dream made tangible. It’s delicate yet bold—jasmine, white musk, and vanilla swirling through mist. This is your reminder that faith isn’t found in certainty; it’s found in imagination. Let Scorpio’s inky tides carry you, Pisces; trust you’ll end up exactly where you’re meant to be.

Liquides Imaginaires Blanche Bete Eau De Peau $190 at Bergdorf Goodman

