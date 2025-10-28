I’m Running to Buy All My Holiday Gifts From J.Crew’s Cashmere Sale
Luxurious sweaters and ultra-comfy accessories are 20 percent off—but not for long.
As someone who shops for a living, the holiday gifting season is my Super Bowl. I enjoy finding the perfect gift for all of my loved ones, and I've nailed down how to do so easily and on budget. I'll let you in on my secret: I rely on gifts from J.Crew—especially since the retailer trends to run great sales. Enter: the Passport Event, i.e. where I'll be checking every name off my shopping list with some J.Crew cashmere.
From now through November 3, all of the brand's cashmere goodness is 20 percent off, during the J.Crew Passport Event, while everything else is 30 percent off. The only catch is that you have to be a J.Crew rewards member. (Don't worry—it's free to sign up!)
What I love about J.Crew sweaters is that they're pure luxury at accessible price points. There's also a wide range of styles to suit all of my friends and family, whether it's a classic cable knit for my mom or a trendy graphic sweater for my best friend. Take it from me, a pro shopper, and use this as a way to get ahead of your holiday gift shopping. I certainly am.
Ahead, I'm sharing all of the J.Crew cashmere gifts I have my eye on from the Passport Event. Consider your gifting sorted.
Any one of your loved ones will be thrilled to have this warm cashmere scarf in their collection—especially for travel days.
With an easy-to-layer fit, matching buttons, and an ultra-soft feel, this cashmere cardigan really is perfect.
Consider this scarf, which comes in a variety of fun colors, for an easy under-$200 gift.
I'm obsessed with this leopard print sweater, but it also comes in a number of neutral shades.
Give your friend the gift of luxuriously warm (and under-$100!) socks.
Preppy girls will love having this sweater in their rotation.
Why gift them a cotton T-shirt when you can gift them a luxurious cashmere one?
Your trend-forward friend will love this cow-printed knit.
This sweater is luxe enough to wear to holiday parties.
Fashion girls are loving rugby shirts at the moment.
Your coolest friend has a trendy poncho on their wishlist this season.
Make it a matching set with this knitted tank.
A sweater vest like this is so fun to layer with in winter.
This sweater is perfectly cropped for high-waisted jeans and skirts.
This sweatshirt will instantly elevate anyone's airport outfit.
The elevated neckline on this sweater gives it an elegant feel.
This big cardigan reminds me of my grandpa's favorite sweater, and for that, I love it.
