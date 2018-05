The Best, Prettiest, Most Shocking Beauty Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

The Met Gala is officially here, which means all your favorite celebs are ditching their usual play-it-safe red carpet looks (i.e. the classic red lip, smoky eye, and Old Hollywood curls) in favor of something bolder, brighter, and way more edgy. From Olivia Munn's deep berry lip to Jasmine Sander's intricately twisted rose-and-pearl braid, tonight's beauty looks are definitely worth the screenshot. Check out our favorite looks, here.