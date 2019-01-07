Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Shares His Top 11 Beauty Looks of the 2019 Golden Globes

You probably know Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness as the go-to grooming guy on the show—and a gorgeous human who knows what he's talking about when it comes to beauty. (He's also set out on making the world a funnier, more insightful place with his 2019 comedy tour “Road to Beijing" and his weekly podcast “Getting Curious.”) Blessedly, we can bask in his beauty genius right this moment, as he breaks down the best hair and makeup looks of last night's 2019 Golden Globes exclusively for Marie Claire, from Cody Fern's mix of masculinity and femininity to Glenn Close's agelessness. See if your fave made the cut, below.