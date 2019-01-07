image
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Shares His Top 11 Beauty Looks of the 2019 Golden Globes

"They just slayed to the Gods!"

image
Getty Images

You probably know Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness as the go-to grooming guy on the show—and a gorgeous human who knows what he's talking about when it comes to beauty. (He's also set out on making the world a funnier, more insightful place with his 2019 comedy tour “Road to Beijing" and his weekly podcast “Getting Curious.”) Blessedly, we can bask in his beauty genius right this moment, as he breaks down the best hair and makeup looks of last night's 2019 Golden Globes exclusively for Marie Claire, from Cody Fern's mix of masculinity and femininity to Glenn Close's agelessness. See if your fave made the cut, below.

Timothée Chalamet's Tousled Texture
image
Getty Images

"Timothée looked gorgeous. He continues to be a style icon. I love that he’s embraced his natural texture here. He has a haircut shape that isn’t your typical 'barber haircut;' it has a tousled structure that’s really amazing, and it’s fun to see someone on the red carpet doing it differently."

Cody Fern's Confidence
image
Getty Images

"His makeup looked beautiful. I think it’s so great to see a blend of masculinity and femininity on the red carpet, and Cody was rocking that with confident strength."

Constance Wu's Radiance
image
Getty Images

"Constance, you are so glowy and so gorgeous. I loved the side part—it looks glamorous and radiant. She has this glow from within that is so attractive. You can’t even style that."

Janelle Monáe's Glamour
image

"Smack me in the face with your glamour. You continue to be an icon, you continue to make your own lane of superior fashion and I love you."

Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira's STy
image
Getty Images

"Those four looked stunning. They just slayed to the Gods! Beautifully styled, ugh, so much beauty. Get out of here!"

Thandie Newton's Gorgeous Texture
image
Getty Images

"The proportion of her hair was so textbook beautiful. Do it for the texture, do it for the 'Gram. We love you so much."

Claire Foy's Vintage Glamour
image
Getty Images

"Last night we saw a few people who attempted to do that vintage-structure hair, which is difficult to do, but Claire really nailed it. She showed us how to do a throwback—a la '20s and '30s hair—this is tough if your hairstylist doesn’t know how to pin those curls causing it to look really messy. But hers framed her face beautifully and was perfect for her look."

Glenn Close's Soft Beauty
image
Getty Images

"I just love how she looks. She is so beautiful and confident."

Sandra Oh's Quick Change
image
Handout

"Best ten minute makeover of the night goes to Sandra Oh. I loved her look switch-up. It’s hard to switch your look in the middle of a show because time is not your friend, but her glam team really nailed it. And biggest congrats ever for her win for Killing Eve, that show was incredible."

Charlize Theron's Quiet Elegance
image
Getty Images

"Charlize came to gag us with her elaganza, I’m obsessed with it, can we have a bit more? Yes, girl."

Billy Porter's Fierceness
image
Getty Images

"Come on, cape!!!"

•••

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



