image
The Best Beauty Looks of the 2019 Grammys

These looks are fiyah.

image
By Maya Allen
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Shutterstock

Sure, some people might watch award shows for the actual...award shows. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we're there first and foremost to check out the hair and makeup looks that stars show up in. The Grammys happen to be my favorite red carpet event, because musicians have more fun than anyone else when it comes to beauty. (Yeah, I said it.) Tonight was no different. Here are the most epic beauty looks from the night.

1 of 22
image
Getty Images
Lady Gaga

I'm just going to say it: I don't think I've ever loved a Lady Gaga lewk more. She wears these soft waves and natural makeup so well. Her eyeshadow was achieved with Marc Jacobs Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Steel(etto) ($49).

2 of 22
image
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

Can we all have a moment of silence for Tracee Ellis Ross' knee-grazing braids?

3 of 22
image
Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev stunned the red carpet with a gorgeous, mauve brown smokey eye.

4 of 22
image
Getty Images
J.Lo

The queen of the Grammys has arrived so everyone else can go home now. J.Lo's contour makes me want to go chisel my cheekbones to perfection. Underneath that iconic hat is a sleek ponytail styled by Chris Appleton using GHD hair tools.

5 of 22
image
Getty Images
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's soft pink eyeshadow pairs gorgeously with her nude lipstick, which is Covergirl Katy Kat Matte Lipstick in Pink Paws ($9).

6 of 22
image
Getty Images
Ella Mai

Ella Mai kept her makeup super natural. But that blunt cut lob, though, is everything.

7 of 22
image
Getty Images
Cardi B

Celebrity stylist Tokyo Stylez hooked Cardi B up with a '90s-inspired pearl updo and finished the look off with Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hair Spray ($3).

8 of 22
image
Getty Images
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa's super-sleek bob was perfected by celebrity stylist Sami Knight using Fekkai Sheer Hold Hair Spray ($8).

9 of 22
image
Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

At 47-years-old, Jada Pinkett Smith's skin is glowing.

10 of 22
image
Getty Images
Janelle Monae

Just when I thought Janelle Monae couldn't out-do her past epic award show beauty looks, she shows up looking like an actual goddess. Celeb makeup artist Jessica Smalls completed her statement eye with extensions from Lashify.

11 of 22
image
Getty Images
H.E.R.

From her extra-big curls to her glam center part, every detail a part of H.E.R.'s look is so on-point.

12 of 22
image
Getty Images
Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys stopped wearing makeup in 2016, and honestly, couldn't look more beautiful tonight. She proudly shows her makeup-free skin on her album covers and fancy red carpets. Here's to hoping her confidence rubs off on me in 2019 and beyond.

13 of 22
image
Getty Images
Alessia Cara

I'm into Alessia Cara's cherry red lipstick—it's a rare departure from her usual minimal makeup look.

14 of 22
image
Getty Images
Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh brought hair barrettes back. This look is proof that when worn well, these playful accessories can look really sophisticated.

15 of 22
image
Getty Images
Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack looks like the coolest girl on the red carpet with her colorful eyeshadow and baby hair, which is styled to perfection.

16 of 22
image
Getty Images
Eve

Going grey was one of Eve's best hair decisions.

17 of 22
image
Getty Images
Zuri Hall

Whenever natural curls are displayed on the red carpet, I stan. All the yas for Zuri Hall's look.

18 of 22
image
Getty Images
Mimi Saballa

Mimi Saballa took her high pony to the next level with this gorgeous gold wire embellishment.

19 of 22
image
Getty Images
Camila Cabello

Makeup artist Allan Avendaño wanted to keep Camila Cabello's makeup simple and elegant to complement her flashy, backless dress. But that perfect blush placement was done with L’Oréal Paris Enchanted Paradise Blush ($13).

20 of 22
image
Getty Images
Meghan Trainor

All you need is Kat Von D's Metal Crush Liquid Highlighter ($25) in Helix or Gammaray, which is what Meghan Trainor used, if you want to recreate gorgeous glow.

21 of 22
image
Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves' rose-toned, monochromatic look is stunning. Her soft pink lipstick is Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Fever Dream ($38).

22 of 22
image
Getty Images
Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly's signature big curls never get old.

