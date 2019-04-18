image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Health Issues CBD Could Solve
image
2
The Best Beach Music for Your Next Vacation
image
3
Stuart Weitzman's Neon Shoes Are Out of This World
image
4
The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
image
5
The Cost of Child Care Is Crushing U.S. Families

The 15 Best Beauty Products You Need From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

These are all so good and SO cheap.

image
By Maya Allen
Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Rosdiana CiaravoloGetty Images

Beauty bargain hunters: It's the most wonderful time of the year! The annual Nordstrom Spring Sale is happening right now, and the deals are just too sweet to pass up. It should be a crime to say no to best-selling beauty products that are up to 40 percent off for a limited time. Everything from cult-loved mascaras to a curling wand celebrity stylists love are super cheap right now. Made it halfway through the week? Got some spring cleaning done? Woke up this morning and made it to work? All accomplishments and reason to treat yourself! Ahead are the 15 best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Spring Sale I'm adding to my cart.

1 of 15
image
Courtesy
The Most Volumizing Mascara

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara

You're one coat away from instant volume.

Regular price: $24

Sale price: $15

SHOP IT

2 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Shimmery Eyeshadow Palette

MAC Girls Mischief Minx Palette

Warm your complexion up with these bronzey tones.

Regular price: $41

Sale price: $25

SHOP IT

3 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Detoxifying Clay Mask

Dermatologic Cosmetics Labs Detoxifying Clay Mask

Give your pores a deep-clean with this purifying mask.

Regular price: $50

Sale price: $25

SHOP IT

4 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Vivid Lip Gloss

Benefit Punch Pop! Liquid Lip Color

This silky, not sticky, gloss will give your lips a gorgeous pop of color.

Regular price: $18

Sale price: $14

SHOP IT

5 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Tropical-Scented Candle

Aspen Bay Fire Scented Frosted Jar Candle

Mentally transport yourself to vacay with this citrus and tropical-scented candle.

Regular price: $33

Sale price: $20

SHOP IT

6 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Fun Mascara Set

Stila Fringe With Benefits Set

Voluminous lashes look even cooler with a subtle hint of sparkle. Coat your lashes with this glittery topper for proof.

Regular price: $20

Sale price: $14

SHOP IT

7 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Magical Oil Blotter

Benefit The POREfessional License to Blot Oil Blotting Stick

If you get extra shiny throughout the day, keep this mattifying oil blotter in your bag at all times.

Regular price: $20

Sale price: $14

SHOP IT

8 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Wave-Making Styling Tool

T3 BodyWaver 1.75-Inch Professional Ceramic Styling Iron for Waves and Volume

Effortless beach waves are always a good idea.

Regular price: $160

Sale price: $129

SHOP IT

9 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Gorgeous Eyeshadow Palette

Lancôme Color Design Starlight Sparkle Eyeshdow Palette

This palette is rich with stunning neutrals and moody hues to take you from desk to date in no time.

Regular price: $49

Sale price: $34

SHOP IT

10 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Skincare Travel Set

Shiseido Future Solution LX Travel Collection

Spoil your skin with Shiseido's best-selling anti-aging products when you're on the go.

Regular price: $145

Sale price: $102

SHOP IT

11 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Mega Eyeshadow Palette

Lorac Mega PRO Palette 3

Why buy any other palette when these 32 shades are all you'll ever need?

Regular price: $59

Sale price: $35

SHOP IT

12 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Do-It-All Brow Kit

Benefit Bigger & Bolder Brows Kit Buildable Color Kit for Dramatic Brows

Are you a fan of bold brows? You need to get your hands on this kit full of everything you need to create the best-looking brows.

Regular price: $34

Sale price: $27

SHOP IT

13 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Radiance-Boosting Skincare Set

Fresh Radiance-Boosting Skin Care Set

Cult-loved products that ensure a major glow ahead.

Regular price: $73

Sale price: $58

SHOP IT

14 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Everyday Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Benefit Vanity Flair Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Because nudes never get old, ya know?

Regular price: $34

Sale price: $27

SHOP IT

15 of 15
image
Courtesy
This Mini Brow Tin

Benefit Fall Faves Brow Set

If brows are your vice, there's no reason you don't deserve this set of Benefit's best-selling brow products.

Regular price: $26

Sale price: $21

SHOP IT

...

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Next
You Need These 14 Lip Shades for Spring
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image 5 Things to Start Shopping for Summer
image The Best Natural Hair Products of 2019
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Glamour Reel Moments 2010 Eva Mendes Just Got Gorgeous Strawberry Highlights
image How CBD Can Save Your Skin
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research Hosts Angel Ball 2016 - Arrivals Khloé Kardashian Changed Her Hair Color AGAIN
image Coconut Oil Is the Secret to Great Hair
image Demi Lovato Cut Her Hair Off For Spring
image Is Ariana Grande Launching a Beauty line?
image
The 17 Best K-Beauty Products of 2019
US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR The Secret to Jennifer Garner’s Ageless Skin