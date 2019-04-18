These are all so good and SO cheap.
Beauty bargain hunters: It's the most wonderful time of the year! The annual Nordstrom Spring Sale is happening right now, and the deals are just too sweet to pass up. It should be a crime to say no to best-selling beauty products that are up to 40 percent off for a limited time. Everything from cult-loved mascaras to a curling wand celebrity stylists love are super cheap right now. Made it halfway through the week? Got some spring cleaning done? Woke up this morning and made it to work? All accomplishments and reason to treat yourself! Ahead are the 15 best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Spring Sale I'm adding to my cart.
Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara
You're one coat away from instant volume.
Regular price: $24
Sale price: $15
MAC Girls Mischief Minx Palette
Warm your complexion up with these bronzey tones.
Regular price: $41
Sale price: $25
Dermatologic Cosmetics Labs Detoxifying Clay Mask
Give your pores a deep-clean with this purifying mask.
Regular price: $50
Sale price: $25
Benefit Punch Pop! Liquid Lip Color
This silky, not sticky, gloss will give your lips a gorgeous pop of color.
Regular price: $18
Sale price: $14
Aspen Bay Fire Scented Frosted Jar Candle
Mentally transport yourself to vacay with this citrus and tropical-scented candle.
Regular price: $33
Sale price: $20
Stila Fringe With Benefits Set
Voluminous lashes look even cooler with a subtle hint of sparkle. Coat your lashes with this glittery topper for proof.
Regular price: $20
Sale price: $14
Benefit The POREfessional License to Blot Oil Blotting Stick
If you get extra shiny throughout the day, keep this mattifying oil blotter in your bag at all times.
Regular price: $20
Sale price: $14
T3 BodyWaver 1.75-Inch Professional Ceramic Styling Iron for Waves and Volume
Effortless beach waves are always a good idea.
Regular price: $160
Sale price: $129
Lancôme Color Design Starlight Sparkle Eyeshdow Palette
This palette is rich with stunning neutrals and moody hues to take you from desk to date in no time.
Regular price: $49
Sale price: $34
Shiseido Future Solution LX Travel Collection
Spoil your skin with Shiseido's best-selling anti-aging products when you're on the go.
Regular price: $145
Sale price: $102
Lorac Mega PRO Palette 3
Why buy any other palette when these 32 shades are all you'll ever need?
Regular price: $59
Sale price: $35
Benefit Bigger & Bolder Brows Kit Buildable Color Kit for Dramatic Brows
Are you a fan of bold brows? You need to get your hands on this kit full of everything you need to create the best-looking brows.
Regular price: $34
Sale price: $27
Fresh Radiance-Boosting Skin Care Set
Cult-loved products that ensure a major glow ahead.
Regular price: $73
Sale price: $58
Benefit Vanity Flair Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Because nudes never get old, ya know?
Regular price: $34
Sale price: $27
Benefit Fall Faves Brow Set
If brows are your vice, there's no reason you don't deserve this set of Benefit's best-selling brow products.
Regular price: $26
Sale price: $21
...
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.