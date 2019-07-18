Skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance for more than half-off? Take all my money.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: The 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially here. Starting now until August 4, you can get the most exclusive beauty deals ever. The sale is only open to Nordstrom Cardholders for early access at the moment. But in less than 24 hours, the sale opens to the public on July 17 with skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance exclusives you do not want to miss. Nordstrom is spoiling us all with La Mer, Clinique, and Tom Ford products for under $100. Yes, you read right. Scroll on for the deals I've already added to my shopping cart.
Original price: $196
Meghan Markle swears by Revitalash: "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she told Allure. And now you can snag a set of two for the price of one.
Original price: $126
Every woman needs Tom Ford beauty in their lives. Treat yourself to a full face with these shimmery neutrals and classic nude lipsticks that'll suit all skin tones.
Original price: $122
Want a too-good-to-be-true deal from the Skincare goddesses above? Try three of La Mer's best-selling products for under $100. Yes, under $100.
Original price: $93
I'm never not in arm's reach of my Dior Lip Glow. It's the most luxurious lip balm that offers a sheer-toned shine to dress up your lips. Try these essential shades—berry, beige, and taupe—this summer.
Original price: $43
You're looking at the most OG brow products of all time created by Anastasia Beverly Hills, the woman who does Michelle Obama and Oprah's brows. Two products for $25? Say no more.
Original price: $190
Steaming your skin allows for a deeper penetration from your skincare products for a healthy glow. First, lather this peel pad all over for a gentle exfoliation, then steam your skin for an at-home facial.
Original price: $140
One of the most iconic fragrances on the market is Le Labo's Santal 33, and you can snag a travel-size along with the brand's other bestseller for the price of one. Major.
Original price: $54
There are a lot of makeup sponges out there, but none are quite like the original: BeautyBlenders. These high-definition cosmetic sponges are rarely discounted—so now's your time to buy two and a travel case for $35.
Original price: $54
Summer's heatstroke calls for lightweight moisturizers that still get the job done. This oil-free, gel texture will sink right into your skin and give you ample hydration for a long-lasting glow.
Original price: $78
The makeup industry's fairy godmother Charlotte Tilbury created this universally loved shade "Pillow Talk," which you can get in one set for the most beautiful lip color.
Original price: $195
This serum is clinically proven to smooth the look of fine lines and plump the skin with a radiant glow, and is $100 off. It's basically youth in a bottle.
