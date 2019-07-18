Street Style - Berlin - May 31, 2019
11 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance for more than half-off? Take all my money.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Courtesy of Nordstrom

It's the most wonderful time of the year: The 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially here. Starting now until August 4, you can get the most exclusive beauty deals ever. The sale is only open to Nordstrom Cardholders for early access at the moment. But in less than 24 hours, the sale opens to the public on July 17 with skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance exclusives you do not want to miss. Nordstrom is spoiling us all with La Mer, Clinique, and Tom Ford products for under $100. Yes, you read right. Scroll on for the deals I've already added to my shopping cart.

1
This Royal-Approved Lash Conditioner
Eyelash Conditioner
Courtesy
Revitalash nordstrom.com
$98.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $196 

Meghan Markle swears by Revitalash: "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she told Allure. And now you can snag a set of two for the price of one.  

2
The Prettiest Neutrals
Eye & Mini Lip Set
Courtesy
Tom Ford nordstrom.com
$88.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $126 

Every woman needs Tom Ford beauty in their lives. Treat yourself to a full face with these shimmery neutrals and classic nude lipsticks that'll suit all skin tones. 

3
The Best Travel-Sized Deal
Mini Miracles Set
Courtesy
La Mer nordstrom.com
$90.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $122 

Want a too-good-to-be-true deal from the Skincare goddesses above? Try three of La Mer's best-selling products for under $100. Yes, under $100.

4
The Best Tinted Lip Balms
Addicted to Glow Deep Glow Set
Courtesy
Dior nordstrom.com
$70.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $93

I'm never not in arm's reach of my Dior Lip Glow. It's the most luxurious lip balm that offers a sheer-toned shine to dress up your lips. Try these essential shades—berry, beige, and taupe—this summer.

5
These Cult-Loved Brow Products
Brow Duo
Courtesy
Anastasia Beverly Hills nordstrom.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $43 

You're looking at the most OG brow products of all time created by Anastasia Beverly Hills, the woman who does Michelle Obama and Oprah's brows. Two products for $25? Say no more. 

6
The Best At-Home Steam Set
Skincare Steam Like a Pro Set
Courtesy
Dr. Dennis Gross nordstrom.com
$139.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $190 

Steaming your skin allows for a deeper penetration from your skincare products for a healthy glow. First, lather this peel pad all over for a gentle exfoliation, then steam your skin for an at-home facial. 

7
The Best Fragrance Set
Santal 33 & AnOther 13 Set
Courtesy
Le Labo nordstrom.com
$98.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $140

One of the most iconic fragrances on the market is Le Labo's Santal 33, and you can snag a travel-size along with the brand's other bestseller for the price of one. Major.

8
The Best Makeup Sponges
All That Glitters Makeup Sponge Set
Courtesy
Beautyblender nordstrom.com
$35.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $54 

There are a lot of makeup sponges out there, but none are quite like the original: BeautyBlenders. These high-definition cosmetic sponges are rarely discounted—so now's your time to buy two and a travel case for $35.  

9
The Best Gel Moisturizer for Summer
Big Genius, Little Genius: Dramatically Different Oil-Control Gel Duo
Courtesy
Clinique nordstrom.com
$39.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $54 

Summer's heatstroke calls for lightweight moisturizers that still get the job done. This oil-free, gel texture will sink right into your skin and give you ample hydration for a long-lasting glow. 

10
The Prettiest Pink Lip
The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit
Courtesy
Charlotte Tilbury nordstrom.com
$60.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $78

The makeup industry's fairy godmother Charlotte Tilbury created this universally loved shade "Pillow Talk," which you can get in one set for the most beautiful lip color. 

11
The Best Anti-Aging Serum
Jumbo DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment
Courtesy
Kate Somerville nordstrom.com
$100.00
SHOP IT

Original price: $195 

This serum is clinically proven to smooth the look of fine lines and plump the skin with a radiant glow, and is $100 off.  It's basically youth in a bottle. 

