Sephora's Bestselling Products Are On Sale Right Now

Foundation, lipstick, eyeshadow...all the things!

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

In desperate need of a Monday pick-me-up? Sephora is here to help. Right now, the beauty retailer is taking up to 50 percent off a bunch of bestselling products. Whether you're on the hunt for a new eyeshadow palette or want to refresh your medicine cabinet with clean beauty products, Sephora has something for everybody. This sale is only happening today, so make sure to peruse through some of our favorite products from the sale, below.

1 Coconut Deodorant
Kopari Sephora
SHOP IT

$14
$7

This secret of this Kopari deoderant lies in its unique blend of coconut oil and activated charcoal.

2 Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Fenty Beauty Sephora
SHOP IT

$54
$27

Shine bright like a diamond, courtesy of Rihanna's highlighter. It has seven colors that will look good on every skin tone. 

3 Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
KVD Vegan Beauty Sephora
SHOP IT

$20
$8

With over 14,000 reviews and 1.2 million "loves" on Sephora's website, it's safe to say this liquid lipstick is a crowdpleaser. 

4 The Accomplice Hair Dryer
Amika Sephora
SHOP IT

$200
$160

You can score a great deal on a new hair dryer. This option is specifically designed to reduce your drying time by 70 percent, putting your hair's health front and center.

5 Netflix 'To All the Boys' Sealed With a Kiss Set
Laneige Sephora
SHOP IT

$24
$20

Laneige partnered with Netflix to reimagine its popular lip sleeping mask in two decadent scents: mint choco and sweet candy. In addition to smelling great, these masks will keep your lips moisturized, especially during dry winter months.

6 Matifying Fluid Foundation
Black Up Sephora
SHOP IT

$41.50
$20.75

Behind every Insta-worthy makeup ritual is a great foundation. Black Up's matifying formula comes in a range of shades, making it possible for everyone to find their perfect match. 

7 Holographic Stick
MILK MAKEUP Sephora
SHOP IT

$28
$18

Give your skin a dewy shine thanks to Milk Makeup's holographic stick. There's a reason why this stick is an industry-wide bestseller. 

8 Cocoa Woods
NEST Sephora
$74.00
SHOP IT

$74
$42

Nest infused its signature scents into a fragrant perfume. A cocktail of bittersweet cocoa, sequoia wood, white sandalwood, tiare blossom, and thai ginger, Cocoa Woods will keep those warm, cozy vibes alive year-round.

9 After Sun Body Soother
OUAI Sephora
SHOP IT

$25
$18.75

Summer is just around the corner, which means now's a better time than ever to stock up on your SPF. Ouai's body soother will come in handy after a long day at the beach. 

10 Macaron Candle Trio Set
VOLUSPA Sephora
SHOP IT

$39
$29.25

A person can never have too many candles. Voluspa's trio candle set is the perfect gift for the candle lover in your life...like yourself. 

