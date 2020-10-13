When you're as royal-obsessed as we are, you pick up on a couple of things about the royal family. Some things are out-of-this-world crazy, like Queen Elizabeth banning the board game Monopoly from Buckingham Palace (seriously!) to everyday things like how royals aren't allowed to sign autographs or take selfies. But perhaps the most fun part of knowing too much about one of the world's most famous families is their beauty and fashion secrets. When you're as famous as a member of the royal family, you have to look incredible at all times. I mean, have you seen Meghan Markle's hair evolution? I'm forever envious.

Lucky for us, most of Meghan's beauty and fashion hacks are well-known thanks to the plethora of interviews she did during her acting days. Unlucky for us, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton's secrets are a little bit more hidden because, you know, royal protocol and all. But sometimes things slip through the cracks and we're gifted a little bit more insight on the inner-beauty workings of the royal family. So what products are actually worth the hype? Well, that's what I'm here for! Ahead, here are 10 products fit for a Duchess that are actually worth adding into your beauty routine.