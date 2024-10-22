Meghan Markle Is Praised by Celebrity Stylist for "Under-the-Radar" Fashion Moves

The "Meghan Effect" isn't just a catchy phrase—it's a well-documented fashion phenomenon that has transformed small labels into overnight sensations. While the Duchess of Sussex could easily limit her wardrobe to established luxury houses, she's made a conscious choice to spotlight emerging designers and sustainable brands, wielding her influence to elevate lesser-known names onto the global stage.

British celebrity stylist Martine Alexander recently told the Daily Mail that the duchess's penchant for mixing labels like Carolina Herrera or Valentino with lesser-known designers can push "change" in the fashion industry.

"I love that she is wearing under-the-radar brands," the stylist said. "One of the things that I adore doing is giving small businesses the exposure they deserve." Alexander continued that highlighting these companies "is so rewarding for the stylist, the client, and the brand—that's why I think Meghan is doing it. Her appearance could change a business."

The duchess herself has confirmed this approach to dressing. In August, she told the New York Times that when she realized how carrying a bag by Scottish handbag brand Strathberry during one of her 2018 appearances skyrocketed sales and created jobs, she took a deeper look at her choices. The experience "changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together,” she said.

Meghan's Charlotte Elizabeth bag is a prime example of a tiny independent brand she helped bring to the global stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands,” she revealed in the interview. “When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories."

This approach is evident when she heads on global tours, with Markle often selecting local designs such as the bold scarlet dress she wore in Nigeria, a piece by woman-led Nigerian brand Orire. On her 2024 trip to Colombia, the Duchess of Sussex sported several outfits by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, as well as local resortwear brand Juan de Dios and other smaller labels.

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she told the New York Times. “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”

The duchess, seen carrying a Cesta Collective crossbody, became the brand's first outside investor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During one of her pre-wedding appearances with Prince Harry, she carried a sleek chestnut brown purse by a tiny British handbag brand called Charlotte Elizabeth, leading to a massive sales increase for the female-founded label. Last year, Queen Camilla went on to carry the same style.

Indeed, brands often report crashing websites and sold-out products whenever Markle wears one of their designs. One such label, Cesta Collective, told the New York Times the company had "more sales in one day than we've ever had" after the duchess carried one of its bags. The brand—which sells handwoven bags created by a collective of women in Rwanda—sent a thank you to Markle, who went on to become its first outside investor.

While she still steps out in designs by the likes of Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta, the Duchess of Sussex continues to champion smaller woman-owned labels such as St. Agni, Cuyana and Heidi Merrick, putting an emphasis on thoughtful choices and sustainable style.

