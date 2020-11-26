If you could use a pick-me-up right about now, I have very good news that involves glowy skin and millennial pink packaging. Glossier’s Black Friday sale is here and the beloved brand is offering its most generous discounts to date. Everything, literally everything, on its site is 25 percent off (or 35 percent off if you shop sets!). In comparison, previous Black Friday sales were 20 percent off sitewide.

This is Glossier's only sale of the year, and it's here for a good time...not a long time. The sale officially begins Thursday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST, and runs until Monday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Glossier is also releasing five limited-edition sets that will be available this weekend only, and all five make for great failsafe gift ideas. Below, editor-approved products to shop during the sale, including can't-miss set deals to add to your cart before they sell out.