Amal Clooney is back on my screen, and it’s the dopamine boost I needed to get through the day. On Sept. 29, the lawyer was seen arriving at the Jay Kelly after-party in New York, with her husband, George, by her side. As is customary for a Clooney night out, the activist looked immaculate in a short red mini dress, which she paired with a clutch and pointed-toe heels. Still, my eyes were on her bouncy hair, which served as a reminder that Clooney has mastered the art of the blowout.

Though it’s unconfirmed whether an official dye job has taken place, Clooney’s hair appears slightly warmer than when she was last photographed. The occasional blonde strands have given way to warm chocolate lowlights, which perfectly accentuate her features. Additionally, Clooney’s blowout added the perfect amount of volume to her long hair, creating a cascade effect every time she moved. The healthy-looking sheen it boasted also made her hairstyle look even more like an ethereal waterfall.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blowouts are one of my favorite hairstyles, especially because they are so easy to do and last through the workweek. As a woman always on the go, it makes sense that this style has become one of Clooney’s go-tos. From litigation to late nights celebrating with her husband, she embodies a dynamic woman, and Clooney probably needs a hairstyle that can easily keep up with her busy lifestyle.

That being said, your calendar doesn’t have to be as busy as Clooney's to enjoy the benefits of a good blowout. In fact, many other celebrities also swear by this hairstyle, and it has recently been seen on Sydney Sweeney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and even Tracee Ellis Ross. In short, blowouts are one of the most versatile hairstyles to add to your repertoire. If you want to improve your at-home routine, keep reading for the products that will help you do just that.

