Today (and tomorrow!) is a beauty shopper's favorite holiday: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (a.k.a October's version of Prime Day). Sure, there are plenty of discounts on gorgeous, affordable suede bags and fall sweaters, but the real excitement comes when you score an expensive beauty tool, like a luxury hair dryer, at a crazy discount. The deals are running for the next 48 hours and offer up to 50 percent off some of the most sought-after hair tools on the beauty market.

I’m talking about Dyson Airwaps that are $200 off (never happens!), T3 multi-stylers at a 20 percent discount (adds to cart), and cheap (but effective) hair dryers that have been made even more affordable—for a limited time only, of course. That being said, shopping on Amazon can be an overwhelming task. There are dozens of pages, featuring various good deals, and an abundance of brands participating in the sale.

To make your shopping experience easy peasy, I’ve spent hours combing through Amazon to deliver the 10 best Amazon Prime Day Hair Dryer deals. Happy shopping!

Multi-Styler Steals

Whether I’m traveling or just feeling extra lazy, a multi-styler is my go-to. One tool that lets me blow-dry, curl, straighten, and tame flyaways? It seriously doesn’t get better.

Dyson Deals

A discount on any Dyson device is a Big Win. They happen very rarely, so you’d be wise to jump on them while you can. Candidly, I’ve never seen prices slashed this much.

Ultra Affordable

Great hair dryers don’t have to break the budget. If you want to Girl Math your way into a new purchase? Trust me when I say that these are essentially free. Drugstore brands offering an even bigger discount—it’s a no-brainer.

REVLON Infrared Hair Dryer With Diffuser & Concentrator (Was $25) $19.99 at Amazon US I may or may not still have the Revlon hair dryer I bought in seventh grade stowed under my sink. These tools were made to last. The air is hot, the pressure is strong, and with a 20 percent discount, it’s basically begging to be added to your collection. wavytalk Hair Dryer (Was $46) $31.82 at Amazon US One of the better Amazon Prime Day discounts (31 percent off!!), this Wavytalk blow dryer is the definition of luxury on a budget. Despite the affordable price point, this tool feels like a luxe buy. Seriously, my jaw dropped the first time I heard the price.

Bargain Blow Dry Brushes

In my Beauty Editor opinion, we’re moving away from the curling iron era and into a traditional blowout phase. If maneuvering a blow dryer and a round brush is too difficult (I have zero hand-eye coordination, so I get it), a blow-dry brush is the ultimate hack.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush (Was $155) $77.49 at Amazon US I’ve waxed poetic about Drybar’s Multi-Styler, and I have just as much appreciation for their Blow Dryer Brush—which costs a whole lot less. It grips even the finest, slipperiest hair, and really provides a long-lasting, bouncy blowout. I personally like to hold it upside down and twist out one-inch sections. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer (Was $40) $27.50 at Amazon US This viral hot tool has a reputation that precedes it. It’s so easy to use and provides unmatched volume. My only tip: use a strengthening hair mask and heat protectant to prevent damage.

Don’t Miss Out on Diffusers

Diffusers are a staple for curly hair styling—they define curl pattern, help control frizz, and lock in moisture. While there are plenty of expensive options on the market, these two are incredibly reasonably priced and have hundreds of five-star reviews. Never tried one? Now’s the time.

BELLISSIMA Italia Diffon Hair Diffuser and Ceramic Curly Hair Dryer (Was $99) $79.20 at Amazon US Light, compact, and travel-friendly, this diffuser is works to define curls, add shine, and boost volume. It uses gentle heat and controlled airflow to dry hair quickly and efficiently. MESCOMB Dual Voltage Ionic Hair Dryer With Diffuser (Was $100) $84.98 at Amazon US As someone who loves options, the fact that this diffuser comes equipped with three different attachments (diffuser, comb, and nozzle) is a major pro. It’s travel-friendly, proven to dry hair three times faster than competitors, and offers four different power levels.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.