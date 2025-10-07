I Never Would Have Guessed These Luxe-Looking Amazon Prime Day Finds Cost Less Than $100
It's time to refresh your fall wardrobe with these chic picks.
It's officially the best time of the year, and no, I don't mean the fall season—Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have officially arrived, and if you're anything like me, then you know the two-day sales event is a holiday in its own right. Amazon is offering thousands of deals on everything from winter boots to elevated fashion basics (and even celebrity-approved sneakers and bags). Before you prepare for your monthly budget to take a massive hit, take a breath—I found a ton of chic under-$100 finds worth your attention.
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is your chance to refresh your fall wardrobe, but with so many deals to sift through, it can be a tad overwhelming—that's where I, an expert shopper, come in. I found editor-favorite brands like Madewell, Levi's, Adidas, and more, all at budget-friendly prices. I even discovered celebrity-adored styles such as Heaven Mayhem earrings and dark-wash Gap jeans for under $100.
Consider the list below as your one-stop shop for the chicest Amazon Prime Day finds that won't break the bank. There's something for every style personality, too, whether you're on the hunt for trendy denim, a cozy sweater, or a great pair of fall shoes.
Yes, this is the exact pair of Gap jeans Hailey Bieber wore all summer long.
Say hello to your new fall wedding guest dress.
You can never have too many staple white T-shirts.
Any knitwear collection isn't complete without a cable-knit sweater.
These Amazon leggings are so buttery soft, you won't feel like you have anything on while wearing them.
Bella Hadid is a fan of these '80s-inspired earrings.
These rich-looking loafers will be the backbone of your preppy outfits.
These are the softest pajamas I've ever worn, so I'm shocked they're on sale.
You can style this slip skirt in a thousand different ways, which is why I love it so much.
A designer-looking bag for under $50 is a steal in my book.
I see myself wearing these chocolate brown flats all season long.
This soft-like-cashmere sweater is worth picking up in more than one fall color.
This preppy cardigan would work in so many cool layered outfits.
Every fashion girl knows that sunglasses are essential to any outfit.
Short-waisted cardigans are the sweater trend I'm getting on board with.
Madewell's suede pieces are especially good this year.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.