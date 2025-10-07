It's officially the best time of the year, and no, I don't mean the fall season—Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have officially arrived, and if you're anything like me, then you know the two-day sales event is a holiday in its own right. Amazon is offering thousands of deals on everything from winter boots to elevated fashion basics (and even celebrity-approved sneakers and bags). Before you prepare for your monthly budget to take a massive hit, take a breath—I found a ton of chic under-$100 finds worth your attention.

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is your chance to refresh your fall wardrobe, but with so many deals to sift through, it can be a tad overwhelming—that's where I, an expert shopper, come in. I found editor-favorite brands like Madewell, Levi's, Adidas, and more, all at budget-friendly prices. I even discovered celebrity-adored styles such as Heaven Mayhem earrings and dark-wash Gap jeans for under $100.

Consider the list below as your one-stop shop for the chicest Amazon Prime Day finds that won't break the bank. There's something for every style personality, too, whether you're on the hunt for trendy denim, a cozy sweater, or a great pair of fall shoes.

Lioness Lioness Women's La Quinta Pants, Black, L $44.78 at Amazon US You'll wear these chic trousers again and again.