London Fashion Week S/S '26 is coming to a close and the street style stars—like the designers showcasing their work over the last few days—did not disappoint. From maximalist hair accessories, sky-high ponytails, electric blue eyeshadow, spiked hairstyles, and more, the glam was giving and I've been eagerly taking notes. But the most popular hair look of the week has definitely been the London bob, aka the Brits' version of the haircut that continues to take both Hollywood and the fashion set by storm. Am I surprised? Definitely not, especially considering London is where Vidal Sassoon debuted his signature geometric bob and upended the swinging 1960s in the process.

A sassy, gamine, fashion-forward cropped cut remains a staple of London style to this day, and I for one, am hopeful that the British sensibility carries into fall. Scratch that—I know it will. The bob's reign is far from over.

Heavily layered bobs are having a moment at LFW S/S'26. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

But what defines a London bob? Well, there's a certain attitude that the city's show-goers carry with their glam, a cool, laissez faire individualism that makes them so magnetic. It's the carefree confidence that is so signature to a bob cut—the knowledge that you don't need a ton of hair cascading down your back to feel beautiful and desirable and stylish. I mean, for a hairstyle that took over the summer with the moniker "cunty little bob," would you expect anything less? The look is basically a giant "F U" to outdated beauty standards in favor of a fashion-forward move that accentuates your unique personal style.

No matter your texture, there's a bob haircut that will work for you. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As someone who wore a bob for five (mostly very happy) years, I can tell you that no matter your hair texture or aesthetic taste, there is most definitely a way to rock the look. Curly bob? Love it. Pin-straight bob? Divine. Choppy, heavily layered, flippy fabulous bob? Tell me more! It's just about finding a stylist that can convey your vision—whether that's gamine and ultra-femme, tomboyish and heavily layered, or somewhere in between. And, like any hairstyle that can maintain its shape throughout the day (unless you're so far into the messy bedhead look you cannot be bothered, which I respect) finding the right styling products and hair tools can make all the difference.

Ready to try out the London bob for yourself? Keep scrolling for a few haircare essentials to keep your cut looking fresh and frizz-free from day to night.

Chris McMillan The Hair Styling Balm $38 at Sephora.com, Inc. Add some light hold and shape your shorter pieces like a pro with a lightweight styling balm.