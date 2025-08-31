Dae’s Desert Peach Flyaway Taming Wand Is My Go-To Fall Hair Fragrance
A fruity treat that also tames baby hairs.
If you’re new around here: I’ve been on a hair growth journey the past two-ish years. The good news is, it’s going great—I’ve added inches to my length and my hair is thicker and healthier than ever. The catch: I have these fun little alfalfa sprouts growing vertically from my roots and a set of wispy bangs I didn’t ask for. As a result, a flyaway wand (I’ve been partial to Dae’s 3-in-1 Styling Cream With Taming Wand) has become a part of my everyday hair routine, slicking down new growth and taming my new little bangs on their respective sides of my part. It works like a charm, takes all of five seconds, and gives my little baby hairs the nutrients they need to stay strong.
The Dae team knows just how much I love this little hair tool (I’ve gone through at least five already), so they gave me a sneak preview of the newest tweak to the viral formula: a limited-edition Desert Peach scent profile with notes of sweet praline, ripe mango, and, of course, juicy peach. Now, I’m usually a hair perfume person—I have quite an extensive collection and consider these lower alcohol formulas a key component of my olfactory personality. But if I could replace them with a yummy-smelling product that actually hydrate my hair and nourish my scalp, I’d quickly make the swap. So, let’s test it out, shall we?
The Formula
- Dragon Fruit: You’ll find this in the OG formula, too. It’s a super hydrating ingredient packed with antioxidants that give new growth the strength and reinforcement it needs to stay strong—not break off.
- Prickly Pear Seed Oil: Chances are prickly pear seed oil is listed on the back of your skincare, but it’s actually beneficial in haircare too, adding shine and softness after just one use.
- Desert Peach Scent: Instead of the brand’s signature soft scent, this taming wand features a desert peach profile with notes of praline, peach, and mango. It’s not nearly as strong as the brand’s body mist, but it has a bright, slightly sweet scent that reminds me of end-of-summer, early fall nights, almost like a peach pie in the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
The Application
I slick back my hair every once in a while, but on a typical day, it’s down, with a center part, and loose curls. I hate the feeling of too much product in my hair (crunchy or greasy textures are enemy number one), so a flyaway taming product has to feel lightweight to earn my approval. That being said, mastering this application was a bit of trial and error.
The wand is chunky, so it holds a ton of product in one swipe. The mask is creamy and white, which is great for infusing TLC and nourishing ingredients into a slicked-down style but requires some tweaks when you want to maintain a bouncy blowout vibe. I try to remove as much product as possible on the side of the bottle by dragging the bristles around the rim (trust me, plenty of product will remain).
Once the big clumps of product are removed, I hover the brush over my part and very gently pat the flyaways down. Minimal pressure, people. As for my unwanted bangs? The pressure of the wand is a bit clumpy for these little guys, so I apply a small amount of the residual product to my fingers and gently pinch the hairs to their respective sides.
The Takeaway
I’m always shocked by how long this formula keeps things in place. I toss it in my bag or pocket for touchups on the go, but one application typically lasts me the whole workday. Plus, I’ve noticed that my baby hairs are growing at a much faster rate with less breakage and split ends since I started using this every day–even my hairstylist commented.
The scent, on the other hand, has gotten me so many compliments. I typically wear a gourmand perfume on my neck and my clothes, so having a fruity scent with a hint of praline in my hair adds an extra dimension to my olfactory personality. It’s not overpowering and the sillage isn’t crazy, but if someone is standing in or close to my personal space bubble, they’ll certainly get a soft whiff. It’s playful, but doesn’t smell juvenile or too sweet.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m actually on board (for once) with a three-in-one beauty product.
