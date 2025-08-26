Julia Fox's Wavy Hair Is Reminding Me Why I Love a Soft Curl
Dreamy hairstyles FTW.
Julia Fox doesn't always give us full glam, but when she does, I'm never not fully tuned in. For example, the actress was photographed out in New York City on Aug. 25 serving a glamorous gothic look that I'm fully ready to make my entire personality now that fall is approaching.
Fox is set to guest star on the upcoming third season of CBS' Elsbeth. According to Variety, she's supposed to play a "grief influencer," and while I have no clear idea what that is, I'm 99 percent sure it would explain her all-black ensemble. For the occasion, Fox wore a lacy maxi dress that appeared to wrap around and tie in the front. She completed the look with black, open-toed pumps and black fishnet gloves, but it was her hair that pulled it all together. She traded in her cropped haircut from earlier this year for long, mid-back length extensions that were styled in soft curls with a middle part. Her jet black hair added just the right amount of witchiness to the overall look.
This wouldn't be the first time Fox has gone down the dark, gothic route with her glam. Back in June, she attended the Marc Jacobs 2026 Show at the New York Public Library wearing dark, grungy makeup complete with a burgundy smokey eye, thin eyebrows, and a cool-toned lipstick. She rounded out the look with a wet-and-wavy hairstyle.
Fox has experimented with her look a lot this year, trying out almost everything from an icy blonde pixie cut to a honey blonde updo at a Vanity Fair party at the top of the year. Luckily for all of us, soft curls don't require as much time and commitment as some of her other styles. Keep reading for all the products you need for achieving the look.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.