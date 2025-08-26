Julia Fox doesn't always give us full glam, but when she does, I'm never not fully tuned in. For example, the actress was photographed out in New York City on Aug. 25 serving a glamorous gothic look that I'm fully ready to make my entire personality now that fall is approaching.

Fox is set to guest star on the upcoming third season of CBS' Elsbeth. According to Variety, she's supposed to play a "grief influencer," and while I have no clear idea what that is, I'm 99 percent sure it would explain her all-black ensemble. For the occasion, Fox wore a lacy maxi dress that appeared to wrap around and tie in the front. She completed the look with black, open-toed pumps and black fishnet gloves, but it was her hair that pulled it all together. She traded in her cropped haircut from earlier this year for long, mid-back length extensions that were styled in soft curls with a middle part. Her jet black hair added just the right amount of witchiness to the overall look.

Julia Fox photographed on the set of "Elsbeth" in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This wouldn't be the first time Fox has gone down the dark, gothic route with her glam. Back in June, she attended the Marc Jacobs 2026 Show at the New York Public Library wearing dark, grungy makeup complete with a burgundy smokey eye, thin eyebrows, and a cool-toned lipstick. She rounded out the look with a wet-and-wavy hairstyle.

Fox has experimented with her look a lot this year, trying out almost everything from an icy blonde pixie cut to a honey blonde updo at a Vanity Fair party at the top of the year. Luckily for all of us, soft curls don't require as much time and commitment as some of her other styles. Keep reading for all the products you need for achieving the look.

Beachwaver Co. Curling Wand $70 at Target A good curling wand is a must! This one comes with three heat settings (high, medium, and low) and can be used to create waves in just seconds. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Professional 12 Jumbo Hair Roller Set $80 at Sephora You can also opt for hot rollers, which curl the hair using a very gentle amount of heat while volumizing and making flat hair appear bigger. TRESemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Leave-In Spray $8 at CVS Health To avoid heat damage, make sure you spritz your hair with a generous amount of heat protectant. TRESemme protects from up to 450 degrees. Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray $12 at Sephora If you hair is thin or needs a little volume before curling, spray some of this at your roots to create a fuller look. Dyson Chitosan Post-Style Finishing Hairspray Mist and Refresher $73 at Sephora Hold everything together with a finishing spray that keeps curls in place and fights humidity.

