Kim Kardashian Wore a Pixie Cut to Paris Fashion Week and I Almost Didn't Recognize Her
She may as well be Kris Jenner's doppelgänger.
I can think of about a million things that weren't on my Bingo card for 2025, and seeing Kim Kardashian pop out wearing a pixie cut tops them all. The reality star is obviously traipsing around Paris for Paris Fashion Week, but instead of wearing her usual long length, she majorly switched things up by wearing a jet black pixie cut—and she resembles her mom, Kris Jenner, so much that I almost had to do a double take.
Kardashian was first spotted with the cropped cut on Oct. 4, when she was headed to the Alaïa presentation, and she stayed committed to the style for every event she attended. But don't get too excited—she didn't actually chop off all of her hair. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of her new look to Instagram over the weekend, and after receiving a few comments from fans about whether or not she really cut her hair, he clarified that they didn't in a second post. "Should we cut it @kimkardashian," he wrote.
Over the last few years, the bob (in all of its forms, from blunt to French) has been the go-to haircut for celebrities looking to make a major hair transformation, but the pixie cut has also been dominating the trend cycle for most of 2025. Emma Stone revealed her pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet back in January (and revealed months later that she actually shaved her head for an upcoming film), followed by Keke Palmer who got a major cut over the summer.
Of course, if you're thinking of changing your look for the fall and going shorter, you could always try Kim Kardashian's method and try out a wig first before committing—but if you're ready to go all in, read ahead for some products that'll come in handy for styling.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.