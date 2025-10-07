Kim Kardashian Wore a Pixie Cut to Paris Fashion Week and I Almost Didn't Recognize Her

I can think of about a million things that weren't on my Bingo card for 2025, and seeing Kim Kardashian pop out wearing a pixie cut tops them all. The reality star is obviously traipsing around Paris for Paris Fashion Week, but instead of wearing her usual long length, she majorly switched things up by wearing a jet black pixie cut—and she resembles her mom, Kris Jenner, so much that I almost had to do a double take.

Kardashian was first spotted with the cropped cut on Oct. 4, when she was headed to the Alaïa presentation, and she stayed committed to the style for every event she attended. But don't get too excited—she didn't actually chop off all of her hair. Her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of her new look to Instagram over the weekend, and after receiving a few comments from fans about whether or not she really cut her hair, he clarified that they didn't in a second post. "Should we cut it @kimkardashian," he wrote.

Kim Kardashian attends the BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last few years, the bob (in all of its forms, from blunt to French) has been the go-to haircut for celebrities looking to make a major hair transformation, but the pixie cut has also been dominating the trend cycle for most of 2025. Emma Stone revealed her pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet back in January (and revealed months later that she actually shaved her head for an upcoming film), followed by Keke Palmer who got a major cut over the summer.

Of course, if you're thinking of changing your look for the fall and going shorter, you could always try Kim Kardashian's method and try out a wig first before committing—but if you're ready to go all in, read ahead for some products that'll come in handy for styling.

