Martha Stewart's Wavy Hair Extensions Have Me Fully Seated For Her Baddie Era
I'm here for it.
I never thought I'd be living through Martha Stewart's baddie era, but here we are. Posting thirst traps has become a regular occurrence for her, and TBH, I'm not mad at it—especially after seeing the glam in her latest post.
On Oct. 8, the beauty founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself after a major glam session with hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Daisy Toye. In the photo, Stewart is posing with the duo wearing a full beat featuring big, bold lashes and lip gloss. She wore her hair in her signature shoulder-length lob, but she decided to get really wild by throwing in a few curls and extensions.
"Hollywood glamour personified," she captioned the photo. "@chrisappleton1 and @daisybeautytoye did a number on me that actually very naturally (with just a few hair extensions and some beauty products extraordinaire ) made me look and feel like a movie star! I have to look like this because of the job I am here to do !"
Stewart didn't specify what job she was "there" to do, so I guess we'll have to wait and see what the purpose is for the bombshell glam.
A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)
A photo posted by on
Appleton also shared a before-and-after video of Stewart's transformation to his personal Instagram, though he didn't share any details on the hair extensions he added or the products he used to style her hair and get the curls to look as light and fluffy as they do.
Luckily, soft curls are easy to achieve at home. Shop some products ahead to get Stewart's look.
If your curling iron has a higher or more extreme temperature setting, protect your strands with this heat styling spray.
If your hair lacks volume, fake it by adding some extra grit with a texturizing spray.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.