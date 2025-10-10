Martha Stewart's Wavy Hair Extensions Have Me Fully Seated For Her Baddie Era

I never thought I'd be living through Martha Stewart's baddie era, but here we are. Posting thirst traps has become a regular occurrence for her, and TBH, I'm not mad at it—especially after seeing the glam in her latest post.

On Oct. 8, the beauty founder took to Instagram to share a photo of herself after a major glam session with hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Daisy Toye. In the photo, Stewart is posing with the duo wearing a full beat featuring big, bold lashes and lip gloss. She wore her hair in her signature shoulder-length lob, but she decided to get really wild by throwing in a few curls and extensions.

"Hollywood glamour personified," she captioned the photo. "@chrisappleton1 and @daisybeautytoye did a number on me that actually very naturally (with just a few hair extensions and some beauty products extraordinaire ) made me look and feel like a movie star! I have to look like this because of the job I am here to do !"

Stewart didn't specify what job she was "there" to do, so I guess we'll have to wait and see what the purpose is for the bombshell glam.

Appleton also shared a before-and-after video of Stewart's transformation to his personal Instagram, though he didn't share any details on the hair extensions he added or the products he used to style her hair and get the curls to look as light and fluffy as they do.

Luckily, soft curls are easy to achieve at home. Shop some products ahead to get Stewart's look.