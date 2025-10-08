As to be expected, Paris Fashion Week has brought out all the A-listers, and it's subsequently inspiring them to show off some major hair transformations. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian touched down in Paris wearing a jet black pixie cut that made her look so much like Kris Jenner I had to do a double take. Charlize Theron had a similar dramatic hair change—except, instead of showing up with a short cut, she traded in her blunt cut for long extensions.

Theron was most recently spotted sitting front row at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2026 showcase on Oct. 3, where she was photographed wearing a baggy, white pantsuit with a black bralette and black body chains. But that wasn't even the most fascinating part of her look. Theron has been queen of the cunty little blunt bob for as long as I can remember, but for this occasion, she decided to change things up by wearing longer hair in its usual dark blonde color. She styled her hair in soft waves with a middle part.

Charlize Theron pictured at the Givenchy Fashion Show in Paris on Oct. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is probably the most dramatic change Theron has made to her hair in years. She was still wearing her blunt bob a month ago, but her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, shared a photo of her new look to Instagram last week. He didn't give the specifics on what kind of extensions he added to her hair, but he did say that he used a few products from Virtue Labs to get the look.

