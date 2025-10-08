Charlize Theron Traded In Her C*nty Blunt Bob For Long, Dark Blonde Waves
Her hair hasn't looked like this in a while.
As to be expected, Paris Fashion Week has brought out all the A-listers, and it's subsequently inspiring them to show off some major hair transformations. Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian touched down in Paris wearing a jet black pixie cut that made her look so much like Kris Jenner I had to do a double take. Charlize Theron had a similar dramatic hair change—except, instead of showing up with a short cut, she traded in her blunt cut for long extensions.
Theron was most recently spotted sitting front row at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2026 showcase on Oct. 3, where she was photographed wearing a baggy, white pantsuit with a black bralette and black body chains. But that wasn't even the most fascinating part of her look. Theron has been queen of the cunty little blunt bob for as long as I can remember, but for this occasion, she decided to change things up by wearing longer hair in its usual dark blonde color. She styled her hair in soft waves with a middle part.
This is probably the most dramatic change Theron has made to her hair in years. She was still wearing her blunt bob a month ago, but her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, shared a photo of her new look to Instagram last week. He didn't give the specifics on what kind of extensions he added to her hair, but he did say that he used a few products from Virtue Labs to get the look.
To copy Theron's soft and wavy look, read ahead for some hair essentials.
Throw this soft cream on wet or dry hair to enhance your waves and keep them frizz-free.
Use this air dry cream if you have natural curls and waves—it smooths the hair and fights frizz all day long.
If your hair is fine or flat, spray some of this on to add some texture and volume.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.