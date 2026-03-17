It’s no secret that we’re all chasing hair growth—longer, stronger, thicker strands are the name of the game. The hair growth industry is expected to nearly double by 2035, with a projected value of $15.7 billion (!!!), and a new study by the American Academy of Dermatology reports that more than 86 percent of people are reporting hair loss. The demand is there—and so are the solutions. There’s the derm-approved prescription route, with time-tested medications like minoxidil, spironolactone, and PRP treatments (where your own growth factors are injected into your scalp to stimulate growth). If that’s not for you, the over-the-counter options are endless, leveraging powerful ingredients like saw palmetto and rosemary.

But scroll on social media, and you might have stumbled across some more natural recommendations, ranging from frequent scalp massage to stimulate blood flow to fish oil supplements. That’s not all, though: a natural herb called stinging nettle has been gaining traction online, with claims that it's “nature's multivitamin” that promotes “fuller, thicker hair.” It’s commonly served in tea form, but can also be delivered directly onto the scalp via a diluted rinse. As far as TikTok trends go, this one didn’t set off any red flags on my end—if you want to drink a warm beverage or rub an herb on your scalp, well, all power to you.

That said, this trend did leave me wondering: Is there any legitimate evidence that stinging nettle stimulates hair growth or is beneficial for the scalp? Or is it just an old wives' tale? To set the record straight, I spoke with board-certified dermatologists Robert Finney, MD, and Marisa Garshick, MD, as well as Senself founder Gwen Salakaia, who grew up viewing nettle as a superfood in her Georgian culture. Their honest thoughts, ahead.

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What Is Nettle?

Nettle, or stinging nettle, is a weed that’s known for its long growth period (it can grow for two years) and its prickly leaves. While it’s very unwelcome by gardeners, the herb actually has a pretty rich history across Asia, Africa, and Europe. “I grew up in Georgia, where nettle was never marketed as a superfood; it was simply part of everyday life,” says Salakaia. She’s used it in everything from food (it tastes like a mix between spinach and a cucumber) and herbal teas to—you guessed it—scalp rinses.

What Are the Benefits of Nettle?

There are two camps when it comes to nettle’s correlation to hair growth: tradition and science. On the one hand, nettle has been around forever, and anecdotally has been shown to help foster stronger, healthier, longer hair. “In Georgian culture, nettle has long been regarded as a natural remedy for hair loss, dandruff, and oily scalp—being valued for strengthening hair follicles, supporting circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the scalp, and supporting scalp balance,” says Salakaia.

But turn to clinical studies and cold, hard science, and you’ll find, frankly, a whole lot of nothing. “If there is any benefit, it has yet to be seen or studied,” says Dr. Finney. With so many proven, well-documented ways to support hair growth, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a dermatologist who tells you to use nettle rinses or teas as a first line of defense. “The science supporting it is limited, but it contains vitamins and micronutrients that may have anti-inflammatory properties as well as antioxidant benefits, which can help overall scalp health,” says Dr. Garshick. That doesn’t mean your hair is going to grow, but very, very, very limited research could indicate a potential to foster a calmer scalp environment, which is needed for hair growth.

Can Nettle Irritate My Scalp?

Just because something is natural doesn’t automatically mean it’s better for you or safe. Case in point: you wouldn’t rub poison ivy all over your body just because you found it in the woods. When it comes to stinging nettle, “it can definitely cause irritation, which in turn can lead to more hair shedding,” says Dr. Finney. Dr. Garshick adds that it can also dry out hair when used in rinse form, or interact with medications when taken as a concentrated supplement. “Pregnant people should also avoid it due to potential effects on the uterus, unless otherwise directed,” she says.

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While nothing is without its risks, you’re better off using a prescription or over-the-counter product that has undergone safety testing and comes with specific usage instructions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How Do I Use Nettle for Hair Growth?

While I (and my go-to derms) would not recommend nettle as your first-line defense for hair shedding or loss, Dr. Garshick doesn’t mind if patients use a gentler rinse to boost overall scalp health—in conjunction with a routine that includes evidence-based ingredients like minoxidil. That being said, if you experience any irritation or dryness, stop.

According to Salakaia, a recipe for a traditional rinse shouldn’t be used for growth per se (despite what TikTok would have you believe). Rather, using one supports “strength and vitality.” Her grandmother’s recipe goes as follows:

Steep 1–2 tablespoons of dried nettle leaf in 1 cup of hot water for 15 minutes

Cool and strain

Use as a final rinse after shampooing

Optional: add apple cider vinegar for enhanced softness and shine

The Takeaway

As Dr. Finney puts it: “If you are reading this article and concerned about your hair, stop procrastinating and see your board-certified dermatologist for an appropriate diagnosis and treatment.”

Using nettle is not a hair loss treatment. That being said, if you’re interested in giving it a go, try a topical rinse once a week and always follow with a conditioner or serum to restore moisture, says Dr. Garshick. Is nettle the secret to hair growth? No—but with any luck (and a gentle formula) your hair might be shinier after.

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Meet the Experts

Dr. Robert Finney Board Certified Dermatologist Meet our Founder, Robert Finney, M.D., a Board-Certified Dermatologist, Fellowship-Trained in Hair Restoration and Aesthetics. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Dr. Finney completed his undergraduate and medical degrees at Pennsylvania State University. He completed his internship and dermatology residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA where he served as chief resident during his final year. Following his residency, he completed an advanced fellowship in aesthetics, hair restoration, and skin surgery with renowned hair surgeon Dr. Marc Avram in New York City.



Dr. Finney approaches aesthetics holistically, taking into account not only patients' current concerns, but also planning for the future. He takes pride in establishing longitudinal relationships, educating his patients on the 3D-nature of aging, and ultimately ensuring a future of aging gracefully. His goal is to ensure that his patients look refreshed, never “done”.



As a hair expert, Dr. Finney continues to push the standard of care, and innovates to create cutting edge, individualized treatment plans. He has been treating his own genetic hair loss since his mid-20s; therefore, he is truly able to view each treatment through the lens of the patient and provider. This is what led him to create his ScalpStim Pro treatments: efficacious, customized treatments for his patients.



Dr. Finney has authored several peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on hair loss. He frequently lectures both nationally and internationally on the topic, leading him to be sought after by major media outlets to share his expertise re: skin and hair. Dr. Finney takes pride in helping mold the next generation of dermatologists, acting as clinical assistant professor at Mount Sinai - Icahn School of Medicine. When not seeing patients, Dr. Finney loves reading historical non-fiction, and staying active playing ice hockey, hiking or competing on peloton.

Dr. Marisa Garshick Board Certified Dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD is a leading board-certified dermatologist serving patients throughout Manhattan, New York and Englewood, NJ at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, as well as an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell - New York Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Garshick provides a wide variety of cosmetic and medical procedures and services including treatments for acne, eczema, hyperhidrosis, moles, psoriasis, rosacea, signs of aging, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo, and wrinkles. She completed her undergraduate education at Emory University and attended medical school at Tufts University School of Medicine, where she graduated with Research Honors and Alpha Omega Alpha. As a medical student, Dr. Garshick was awarded the prestigious Doris Duke Clinical Research Fellowship at Harvard Medical School, during which she performed dermatology clinical trials and research at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was also awarded the American Medical Women’s Association Glasgow-Rubin Academic Achievement Award for graduating in the top of her class and the William Dameshek Award for Research Excellence. Dr. Garshick’s post-graduate training in dermatology began with an internship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She completed her dermatology residency at Cornell’s New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident in Dermatology. Dr. Garshick has numerous publications in scientific journals and book chapters, including a chapter on the treatment of acne, and has presented at national meetings. She specializes in general medical dermatology, including adults and pediatrics, and cosmetic dermatology, including neurotoxins, fillers, chemical peels, and lasers. Dr. Garshick is also involved in teaching the dermatology residents at Cornell, leading discussions reviewing the latest dermatology literature. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery and the Women’s Dermatologic Society, as well as an Assistant Clinical Professor.