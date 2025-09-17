I’ll be the first to admit my love for all things Zara. I’m constantly shopping Zara’s new arrivals and chic basics, but it’s the retailer’s beauty offering that I find criminally underrated. Its makeup collection taps into every fall beauty trend, and don’t even get me started on Zara’s perfumes, some of which are my very favorites in my 150-bottle fragrance collection. With its latest launch, Zara has made its way into yet another facet of my routine: hair care.

Zara has teamed up with legendary hairstylist Guido Palau to launch a collection dedicated to the foundation of hair care—shampoo and conditioner. The collaboration, which marks Palau’s third collection for Zara, throws out the “one size fits all” approach to pre-styling hair products. Instead, it focuses on tailored formulas that meet the specific needs of every hair type. The line includes shampoo and conditioners designed for fine, medium, thick, and curly hair types, along with a universal hydrating hair mask and a hair mask formulated for curls.

While I’m not the pickiest with my hair care routine, I do have a few non-negotiables: My shampoo has to fully cleanse my oily scalp, my conditioner needs to give my thin, flat hair a volume boost, and neither can weigh my strands down if they are to find a permanent spot in my shower. Curious to see how Zara’s new hair care stacks up with my standards, I put the brand’s shampoo and conditioner for fine hair, along with the hydrating mask, to the test. My honest thoughts, ahead.

The Zara Formulas

Fine: Fine hair tends to be on the straighter side and is more prone to oiliness. The Fine Hair shampoo gently cleanses strands without disrupting the scalp’s natural oils, while the Fine Hair conditioner offers lightweight hydration to leave hair feeling soft and weightless.

Medium: The Medium Hair collection offers a more balanced approach with shampoo and conditioner designed to enhance shine, prevent damage, and provide lasting hydration.

Thick: Thick hair types are more prone to frizziness and can be more difficult to manage. The Thick Hair collection works to provide intense hydration and smooth the hair fiber, so hair is softer, shinier, and easier to style.

Curly: Curly hair has a porous structure and can be drier. Designed to enhance curl patterns, the Curly Hair collection improves elasticity and delivers lightweight moisture. The collection also includes a dedicated hair mask to further enhance curl definition and nourishment.

The Application

I’ve been using the Zara Fine Hair shampoo and conditioner for the last three weeks—to be more specific, I washed and conditioned my hair three times a week, and used the Universal Hair mask in place of conditioner once a week.

I first noticed that a little goes a long way with the shampoo. A nickel-sized amount lathered up nicely—almost too nicely. It required a bit more rinsing time than I'm typically used to, but it's not a major red flag for me. Meanwhile, the conditioner, which has a yummy whipped-like creaminess, covered the lengths of my long hair with the same amount. It's also worth noting that upon application, you're greeted with the loveliest fruity scent. All three products I tried have a light, citrusy floral fragrance that I could easily be tempted to wear as a perfume, which isn't a shock considering it was developed by renowned perfumer Jérôme Epinette.

The Results

My biggest gripe with shampoo and conditioner is that some can leave my hair feeling oilier than before. They may leave behind a residue, weigh down my roots, or do a subpar job at cleaning my scalp. That wasn't the case with Zara's Fine Hair collection. The shampoo left my hair and scalp feeling clean as can be without stripping precious moisture or my cherry cola color. The conditioner and mask were both lightweight enough not to cause my hair to fall flat, either.

As for after my blow dry? I noticed that my hair was visibly bouncier and fluffier than usual, with a touch more softness. It flowed the kind of way you only see in hair commercials. What's more, the effect lasted all day long, too. I didn't even feel the need to spritz my roots with dry shampoo for added volume. In fact, I was able to go without dry shampoo until my next wash day, which is a rare occurrence with my thin, flat hair.

The Zara Fine Hair shampoo and conditioner added a gentle bounce to my thin hair. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

The Takeaway

Whether you're a Zara fan or just love affordable hair care, you can't go wrong with Zara's new hair products. While I can't speak on the other formulas, the Fine Hair collection made my strands noticeably cleaner and softer, all without weighing my hair down—there's not much else I ask for in my shampoo and conditioner.

What really seals the deal for me on these products is their luxe scent and packaging. They stand out in my shower and offer a fruity olfactory treat every time I wash my hair. Just like with fashion, Zara's accessible approach to luxury clearly works in the hair care space, too.

Shop Zara Hair

