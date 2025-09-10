Rihanna’s Curly Ponytail Is the Protective Style Every Fashion Girl Needs for Fall
So easy and so cute.
Rihanna continues to influence the way the world looks at pregnancy, beauty, and fashion, and the world owes her a big thank you. On September 9, the star was spotted in Los Angeles on what appeared to be an errand run. She was adorably dressed for the occasion, wearing a ruffled top, track pants, and white sneakers. The cherry on top? Her easy curly updo.
The entrepreneur’s hair epitomized model off-duty chic. Her curly strands, styled in a relaxed afro just 24 hours earlier, were pulled into a high ponytail. Allowing the curly ends to stay free, the singer simply slicked back the front of her hair, likely using a generous amount of hair gel. A few swipes of edge control kept her baby hairs in place, and the look was complete.
Rihanna has never been one to shy away from a swoon-worthy hairstyle. Even though she’s been growing a tiny human all summer, she has somehow managed to still be the ultimate source of beauty and fashion inspiration, and my fall mood board can’t thank her enough.
From half-up, half-down hairstyles in France to a classic side part, and even an edgy pixie, no one has more fun with their hairstyles than the Fenty Beauty mogul, and that’s the only energy I want to take with me into the autumn and winter months. Her latest updo is super easy to recreate, but curly girls know that the magic is in getting frizz-free coils. Keep reading to see how you can get the look with editor-approved products.
Leave-in conditioners are a must-have when doing any curly hairstyle. It's one of the easiest ways to get frizz-free curls.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.