Lindsay Lohan Swaps Honeycomb Blonde for a Creamy Beige Almond Milk Hair Transformation
These cool beige-blonde highlights looks so good.
Lindsay Lohan's hair has always been her calling card. From the signature red and auburn shades she rocked during her Freaky Friday and Mean Girls eras to the brunette she adopted to portray Elizabeth Taylor and the platinum blonde she dabbled in during the 2010s, she can truly pull off any hair color.
But I have to say, the foodie-inspired hair trends she's been sporting since the relaunch of her acting career have been some of her best work. The dimensional cinnamon "churro hair" she debuted last summer—courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Ginannetos—instantly sent legions of women to the salon. In fall, she pivoted back to a gingery blonde "strawberry banana" tone. Now, the two have teamed up for another colorful collaboration: a mane of beige-blonde highlights they've dubbed "almond milk hair."
The milky dye job definitely marks a departure from the warm "honeycomb" blonde hair she asked celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham to give her just ahead of the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Gone are the chunkier golden money piece highlights she had at the after-party. In their place, Ginannetos has given her an intricately painted, cool-toned color melt with an ashy shadow root. He also chopped her long, butt-grazing ends into a chest-length haircut with a deep side part and a wavy old Hollywood blowout.
Lohan isn't the only celebrity determined to revive the cool blonde tones that trended during the 2010s. At Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid hard-launched an ash blonde hair transformation that sent me hurtling back to the heyday of indie sleaze. Back then, it felt like all my favorite It girls—from Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne to Jennifer Lawrence and Ashley Benson—were adding icy, gray, or pearl tones to their bottle-blonde locks. Now, it seems ashy tones are ripe for revival with LiLo leading the charge.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Could Donald Trump Work With King Charles to Make America Royal Again?
"This is being discussed at the highest levels."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Puts an NYC Spin on a Paris Street Style Trend
This look is headed straight to the mood board.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Quick-Changes Between Rare Designer Looks
She's doubling down on luxury.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Blush Nude Manicure to Her Monochromatic Power Suit
She's committed to the shade from head to toe.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Trades Her Shimmery Manicure for Matching Cherry Red Lipstick and Nails
A rare appearance came with rare tips.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Michelle Obama's Boho-Chic Crown Braid Revives the Yeehaw Agenda
The former First Lady brought cowgirl glam to a live taping of her podcast at South by Southwest festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dakota Johnson's Black 'Verity' Manicure Pays Beauty Homage to Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner
The actor's nails offers a telling look inside Colleen Hoover's 'Verity' book-to-movie adaptation.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Doja Cat's Winged Eyebrows Are Even Sharper Than Her Cat-Eye Cut Crease at Schiaparelli
The pop star's feline eye makeup and slanted brows were among Schiaparelli's best beauty moments.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lady Gaga Ditches Her Jellyfish Cut for the Chicest French Girl Bob
The Little Monsters approve.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Gigi Hadid Opens Paris Fashion Week With an Ash Blonde Hair Transformation
The model debuted a cool-toned bob at her buzzy first event of the week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Mikey Madison's Windswept French Twist Lets Loose at Her Pre-Oscars Dinner
Lived-in texture gave the star's classic chignon a romantic, modern edge.
By Hanna Lustig Published