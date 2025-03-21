Lindsay Lohan's hair has always been her calling card. From the signature red and auburn shades she rocked during her Freaky Friday and Mean Girls eras to the brunette she adopted to portray Elizabeth Taylor and the platinum blonde she dabbled in during the 2010s, she can truly pull off any hair color.

But I have to say, the foodie-inspired hair trends she's been sporting since the relaunch of her acting career have been some of her best work. The dimensional cinnamon "churro hair" she debuted last summer—courtesy of hairstylist Dimitris Ginannetos—instantly sent legions of women to the salon. In fall, she pivoted back to a gingery blonde "strawberry banana" tone. Now, the two have teamed up for another colorful collaboration: a mane of beige-blonde highlights they've dubbed "almond milk hair."

Lindsay Lohan shows off her new "almond milk" blonde hair transformation on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@lindsaylohan)

The milky dye job definitely marks a departure from the warm "honeycomb" blonde hair she asked celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham to give her just ahead of the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Gone are the chunkier golden money piece highlights she had at the after-party. In their place, Ginannetos has given her an intricately painted, cool-toned color melt with an ashy shadow root. He also chopped her long, butt-grazing ends into a chest-length haircut with a deep side part and a wavy old Hollywood blowout.

Lindsay Lohan models her new cool blonde hair cut and color courtesy of stylist Dimitris Ginannetos. (Image credit: Instagram/@ dimitrishair

Lindsay Lohan sports honeycomb blonde hair at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lohan isn't the only celebrity determined to revive the cool blonde tones that trended during the 2010s. At Paris Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid hard-launched an ash blonde hair transformation that sent me hurtling back to the heyday of indie sleaze. Back then, it felt like all my favorite It girls—from Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne to Jennifer Lawrence and Ashley Benson—were adding icy, gray, or pearl tones to their bottle-blonde locks. Now, it seems ashy tones are ripe for revival with LiLo leading the charge.