The confusing thing about having oily skin is that when it gets cold out, your complexion can still get extremely dry while still producing excess oil. I say this as someone who looks like a greaseball at the end of the day if I don’t stay on top of it. So imagine my surprise the other night when I looked in the mirror and saw my nose flaking.

Of course, this led me not only to add two more hydrating sprays to my already revamped winter skincare routine, but also to reevaluate the makeup products I’ve been using this season. Considering the first point (I have oily skin), I can’t exactly cut out my mattifying products entirely; however, I did take a closer look at many of the complexion items I've been using lately. Some were mattifying, others were self-setting, and I noticed that quite a few of them accentuated the flakiness that the cold New York City weather exacerbates every winter. This made me realize that I don’t necessarily need to double up on oil-wicking products, so I swapped out a few for some of my favorite makeup products for dry skin.

In addition to switching up my foundation to a more hydrating formula or two, I also swapped out my color correctors and concealers, and I have to say, I think I’ve found my go-to winter complexion makeup. If you’re in a similar boat, keep reading for the products that made the cut, from one oily girl still struggling with winter dryness to another.

Color Correcting Cuties

As someone with dark circles and hyperpigmentation almost everywhere, I always use a color corrector in my makeup routine. The ones listed below not only have a gorgeous shade range, but they’re ultra creamy and feel more like eye creams than makeup.

Concealer, Please

Whether I’m doing a full beat or a five-minute face, concealer is a nonnegotiable for me. The two below are perfect for anyone with dry undereyes who also doesn’t want to compromise on coverage.

Skin Tints or Bust

Skin tints will always have a place in my makeup bag. Lightweight and breathable, the two below are perfect to layer over moisturizer and feel like an extension of your skincare routine.

Only Dewy Foundations, Darling

For my full beat queens, yes, there are dewy foundations out there that can help your skin thrive in the winter. The two below are the ones I’ve been reaching for the most this season.

For the Luxury Lovers

Luxury beauty lovers, I haven’t forgotten about you. The foundations below dominate the prestige category and are more than worth the splurge.

