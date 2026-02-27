March is that strange in-between month where I’m emotionally ready for spring but still wearing a puffer coat. My nails usually follow suit. I’m ready to move on from deep winter shades, but I’m not quite in a full pastel headspace either. The best March nail trends this year feel designed for exactly that middle ground—lighter colors with fresh finishes.

Nail artist Ramon "Prince" Duran tells me he sees this shift happen every year around now. “March feels like a good time to transition into soft spring colors like foggy blues, olive greens, warm orange-reds, or even clean neutrals,” he says. But the difference in 2026 isn’t just the palette, it’s how those shades are being worn.

Texture is doing a lot of the work. Clients are specifically requesting ultra-fine powder cat eye finishes that make nails look almost like glass. “I definitely think cat eye is the winner moving into March,” Prince tells me. Even though the technique has been around for years, it continues to pull people in because it feels customizable: it can be subtle and glossy or layered under chrome and nail art for something more statement-making.

One thing he’s seeing less of? Matte. Clients rarely request it anymore because it scratches easily and doesn’t hold up as well as high-shine finishes. Instead, glossy, glazed, and light-reflective sets are leading the way. So, if you're looking to book your salon appointment before the end of the month, here are the six top nail trends that will lead the pack in March 2026.

Fine-Powder Cat Eye

Glass cat eye nails from @craftedbyaprince. (Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

If there’s one technique dominating right now, it’s cat eye, but in March, it's done with a softer, finer shimmer. Clients are specifically requesting “that fine powder cat eye that makes it look like their nails are glass or crystals,” says Prince. The appeal is how dimensional it feels without reading like a chunky glitter. It can be worn as a full reflective set, layered with chrome, or even used for French tips, which keeps it feeling customizable rather than locked into one look.

Glass Nails

Glass nails from @matejanova. (Image credit: IG @matejanova)

High-shine, light-catching nails are everywhere, and the goal is clarity rather than sparkle. The ultra-reflective finish he’s been creating gives nails an almost-liquid look, especially when layered over muted spring shades. Think like the glossiest, most luminous skin, just translated on a manicure.

Foggy Blue

Foggy blue nails from @nailsbydan.m for Kijibae. (Image credit: Courtesy of @nailsbydan.m for Kijibae)

Don't confuse foggy blue for a baby blue. It's a softened, slightly gray-toned wash that feels like the natural step between winter navy and true spring pastels. It’s one of the softer shades gaining traction right now, especially for anyone who wants something seasonal without it screaming "spring."

Olive Green

Olive green nails from @ellieganceandbeauty. (Image credit: Instagram @ellieganceandbeauty)

Olive continues to hold its place, just in a slightly fresher form. Among the colors clients are transitioning into this month, this grounded green stands out because it works across skin tones and feels easy to wear. Add a cat-eye layer, glossy topcoat, or even spring-forward polka dots and it suddenly looks more dimensional.

Warm Orange-Red

Orange-red nails from @craftedbyaprince. (Image credit: IG @craftedbyaprince)

For anyone not ready to let go of holiday season red, a warmer, slightly orange-leaning version feels right for March. This shade points to as an easy seasonal update: it keeps that classic polish energy but brightens it up a hit. Come summer, I predict we'll be seeing a lot more of this shade.

Clean Neutrals with Shine

A glass nail look by @jenny.jennys. (Image credit: IG @jenny.jennys)

Barely-there beige, milky pinks, and soft taupes aren’t going anywhere. The key is to keep them glossy so they don’t disappear amid spring’s softer wardrobe shift. A high-shine or glazed finish gives neutral nails a little movement, making even the simplest shade feel intentional.

