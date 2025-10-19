My Beauty Secret Weapon for Fierce Holiday Makeup? Festive Eyeliners

The holidays are right around the corner, and even though we’re practically going to be shrouded in darkness in approximately two weeks, I am giddy with excitement. Not only is this my favorite time of year to see my loved ones, but it’s also the best way to reaffirm my status as the Beyoncé of the family. In the past, I’ve made sure to don oversized hair accessories, festive red nails, and even makeup looks that spotlight the cuntiest red lip. This year, however, I want to focus on the eyes, and what better way to do so than with some fun, colorful eyeliners?

I am nothing if not always on theme, so of course, the eyeliners that I am lining up (no pun intended) for the season are, well, very extra. Think festive jewel tones and sparkling finishes that can add drama to an otherwise everyday makeup look. Plus, unexpected neutrals that can be wearable even outside of the holiday season. I’ve spent a long time testing and finding only the best formulas on the market, so think of this list as your curated shopping guide to low-effort, high-impact holiday eye makeup. Let’s get into it.

New Neutrals

One of my favorite ways to get away from black liner while retaining the sultry energy the shade brings is by opting for browns. The shade brings out the warmth in brown eyes, and when paired with a warm-toned eyeshadow look? It’s like like your eyes transform into puddles of milk chocolate.

Golden Girls

Gold is a quintessential holiday shade. As an eyeliner, it can bring an opulent flair to your eyes, even if the rest of your makeup is extremely minimal. Fun tip: Use gold eyeliner as freckles à la Taylor Swift to sparkle all night long.

Silver Sirens

Silver is another one of those holiday eyeshadow shades that looks good on everyone. I don’t know what it is about the lighter shimmer shade that makes it so hard to formulate, but I’ve gone through so many that skip or drag on the eye, making for an uncomfortable user experience. The ones mentioned below, however, are the créme de la créme of the category.

Duochromes, Anyone?

One of my favorite party tricks is a duo chrome manicure or eyeliner. If anyone is even as remotely interested in beauty as I am, the shiny finish in an unusual place like my eyelids always immediately draws them in, and just like that, we have a new friend at the party.

The Best Blues

There is something about a blue eyeliner that screams editorial, and as such, I will always have one (or a few) in my collection. Below are two of my absolute favorites that I’ve discovered over the years.

