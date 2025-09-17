I've spent the last few weeks of summer curating my go-to list of fall nail colors, and now that there's finally a bit of a chill in the air, I'm slowly beginning to break them out. I usually opt for moody colors like black and dark cherry red, and while chocolate brown has never been at the top of my list of essential fall colors, it might be now that I've seen Khloé Kardashian's most recent manicure.

The reality star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories on Sept. 16 to share a photo of her new nail color. Kardashian often plays around with cute, upbeat designs (she and her daughter, True, wore matching Disney manicures over the summer) and even classic looks like the traditional French manicure, but she opted to keep things simple this time with a medium-length, almond-shaped, chocolate brown look. It's so perfect that it even matches the color of her Birkin bag that can be seen in the background of the photo.

Per usual, Kardashian's manicure is courtesy of nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who she tagged in the photo.

Khloé Kardashian shows off her chocolate brown manicure via Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Usually when the subject of fall nail colors comes up, the first shades that come to mind are the usual suspects like black, dark red, and even burnt orange, but brown tones are also comforting to wear once the temperature drops. There's also a brown out there for everyone, as it comes in a variety of equally delicious-looking nail shades from deep, dark espresso to lighter hazelnut colors.

To shop Khloé Kardashian's chocolate brown look, read ahead.

