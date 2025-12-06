The 10 Best Nail Looks of the Week Are All About Jelly Nails, Ombré, and Studded Details
Apologies to your beauty budget.
For years, the Ralph Lauren teddy bear sweater has evaded my grasp. The preppy knitwear has been high on my wishlist, but from the steep price to specific designs I wanted immediately selling out, it's just never worked out timing-wise for me. So imagine my excitement when I see one of my favorite nail artists create one of the most intricate and incredibly adorable designs to fill the teddy bear-sized hole in my heart. (And hey, maybe this could help me manifest the sweater come Christmas).
The best nail looks of this week are all about pushing your imagination. I could wax poetic on the teddy bear nail for hours, but other nail looks that have really caught my eye include plaid jelly manis and aurora nails with silver chrome. There's also a ribbed-textured nail that reminds me of the chic glassware I'd find at my coolest friend's immaculately-decorated apartment. In short, the week's nail art was simply top-tier.
While I wait for Santa (aka whoever would like to gift me a Ralph Lauren gift card), this velvet teddy bear nail will do. Check that and nine other of the best nail looks that came across my screen this week, below.
Winter Plaid
A photo posted by on
Plaid has taken over all my socials—and I'm really loving it. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave Kendall Jenner a set of jelly plaid nails that's so pretty and absolutely perfect for the holidays without going full Santa and reindeer.
A Christmas Teddy
A photo posted by on
Nail artist San Sung Kim tells Marie Claire that she was inspired by "vintage Christmas aesthetics" and how the classic teddy bear makes for the ultimate gift. Her pro-tip for getting that fuzzy feel on the bear decal? "[Create] little brush strokes in the uncured velvet base," she says.
Onyx Sparkle
A photo posted by on
A Marc Jacobs nail will always make my list. Celebrity nail artist Yulenny Garcia created another mani masterpiece with onyx-like jewels for a dark, moody vibe that's still so chic.
Baroque Icon
A photo posted by on
Selena Gomez's baroque-inspired mani made me stop mid-scroll. Created by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, the nail is a rich mix of pink, red, green, and nude shades with the most luxe jewel decals for a decadent look I need to copy ASAP.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Jelly Jam Session
A photo posted by on
Jelly nails have been on my mind since the Phoebe Philo Collection C campaign, but I had yet to find something that makes me a complete convert — until now. Nail artist Diana Ashkanani created this stunning mix of different purple, lavender, and maroon hues for an ombré effect that I just really love.
Smokey Ombré
A photo posted by on
Rose Hackle wanted to create a nail look for Heather Lowery, CEO of FEMME It Forward, that would match Lowery's "dark feminine" gala outfit. "[It] called for something sultry, dimensional, and quietly powerful," the luxury nail artist and founder of Rose Does My Nails tells Marie Claire. After mixing shades of purple, black, and a translucent cat eye base, the end result is a smokey cool look that's mysterious and alluring.
Textured Glassware
A photo posted by on
These nails are the epitome of modern coolness. Nail artist Cerise Carvalho created glassware-like manicure, with a deep ribbed texture that you can just feel through a screen. Add that with a magnetic, deep red and black base, and you've got one of the most interesting nail looks that I've ever seen.
Studded Detail
A photo posted by on
One of the best ways to elevate a bare mani is with cool, minimal decor. Nail artist Lizzy Trow added rounded silver beads against a nude glossy nail for a studded look that's super chic.
Leopard French
A photo posted by on
For those still toying with the idea of going all in on animal print, a wild French mani is the happy medium. Ganzorigt created this velvet leopard print for Vanessa Hudgens that's just super fun.
Galactic Aurora
A photo posted by on
With its mesmerizing holographic finish (much like the northern lights that it is named after), aurora nails alone are full of magic and whimsy. To elevate the look, celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen added chrome silver details that are just super cool.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Audrey Noble is a freelance beauty editor and writer with 10 years of experience in the industry. Previous to going freelance, she has held editorial positions at Vanity Fair, Allure, and Refinery29. Now, along with Marie Claire, she regularly contributes to Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, and more.
In her spare time, she is either catching every Lakers game on TV (time difference be damned) or binging the latest season of Love Island (both UK and US).