For years, the Ralph Lauren teddy bear sweater has evaded my grasp. The preppy knitwear has been high on my wishlist, but from the steep price to specific designs I wanted immediately selling out, it's just never worked out timing-wise for me. So imagine my excitement when I see one of my favorite nail artists create one of the most intricate and incredibly adorable designs to fill the teddy bear-sized hole in my heart. (And hey, maybe this could help me manifest the sweater come Christmas).

The best nail looks of this week are all about pushing your imagination. I could wax poetic on the teddy bear nail for hours, but other nail looks that have really caught my eye include plaid jelly manis and aurora nails with silver chrome. There's also a ribbed-textured nail that reminds me of the chic glassware I'd find at my coolest friend's immaculately-decorated apartment. In short, the week's nail art was simply top-tier.

While I wait for Santa (aka whoever would like to gift me a Ralph Lauren gift card), this velvet teddy bear nail will do. Check that and nine other of the best nail looks that came across my screen this week, below.

Winter Plaid

Plaid has taken over all my socials—and I'm really loving it. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave Kendall Jenner a set of jelly plaid nails that's so pretty and absolutely perfect for the holidays without going full Santa and reindeer.

OPI Gelcolor Intelli-Gel - Put It in Neutral $16.75 at Beyond Polish

A Christmas Teddy

Nail artist San Sung Kim tells Marie Claire that she was inspired by "vintage Christmas aesthetics" and how the classic teddy bear makes for the ultimate gift. Her pro-tip for getting that fuzzy feel on the bear decal? "[Create] little brush strokes in the uncured velvet base," she says.

Onyx Sparkle

A Marc Jacobs nail will always make my list. Celebrity nail artist Yulenny Garcia created another mani masterpiece with onyx-like jewels for a dark, moody vibe that's still so chic.

qiipii Black Nail Art Rhinestones Kit $5.99 at Amazon US

Baroque Icon

Selena Gomez's baroque-inspired mani made me stop mid-scroll. Created by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, the nail is a rich mix of pink, red, green, and nude shades with the most luxe jewel decals for a decadent look I need to copy ASAP.

Tom Bachik Click Colors - 14 Vip $15.80 at tombachik.com

Jelly Jam Session

Jelly nails have been on my mind since the Phoebe Philo Collection C campaign, but I had yet to find something that makes me a complete convert — until now. Nail artist Diana Ashkanani created this stunning mix of different purple, lavender, and maroon hues for an ombré effect that I just really love.

Smokey Ombré

Rose Hackle wanted to create a nail look for Heather Lowery, CEO of FEMME It Forward, that would match Lowery's "dark feminine" gala outfit. "[It] called for something sultry, dimensional, and quietly powerful," the luxury nail artist and founder of Rose Does My Nails tells Marie Claire. After mixing shades of purple, black, and a translucent cat eye base, the end result is a smokey cool look that's mysterious and alluring.

GAOY Glassy Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish $7.99 at Amazon US

Textured Glassware

These nails are the epitome of modern coolness. Nail artist Cerise Carvalho created glassware-like manicure, with a deep ribbed texture that you can just feel through a screen. Add that with a magnetic, deep red and black base, and you've got one of the most interesting nail looks that I've ever seen.

Studded Detail

One of the best ways to elevate a bare mani is with cool, minimal decor. Nail artist Lizzy Trow added rounded silver beads against a nude glossy nail for a studded look that's super chic.

BELLEBOOST Silver Nail Charms and Gems $6.99 at Amazon US

Leopard French

For those still toying with the idea of going all in on animal print, a wild French mani is the happy medium. Ganzorigt created this velvet leopard print for Vanessa Hudgens that's just super fun.

Galactic Aurora

With its mesmerizing holographic finish (much like the northern lights that it is named after), aurora nails alone are full of magic and whimsy. To elevate the look, celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen added chrome silver details that are just super cool.

Nails Inc. Mirror Chrome Nail Polish $7.99 at Target

