Demi Lovato's "Ghost Jelly" Manicure Puts a Moody Fall Twist On the Summer Trend
Just in time for spooky season.
As summer slowly comes to a close, every celebrity seems to be making some changes to their typical manicure palettes and pulling out the nail colors that fit the season best—at least in their eyes. Selena Gomez, for example, recently wore a vampy, dark cherry manicure, while Emily Blunt completely rebelled against fall beauty rules and popped out with hot pink nails at a recent TIFF event. Now, it's Demi Lovato who's popping out with a unique fall nail design.
Over the weekend, Lovato's manicurist, Natalie Minerva, took to Instagram to share a closeup photo of the singer's nails, which appear to be a jelly texture and painted a sheer, almost glassy, black color. They were filed into a short, square shape.
"Ghost jellies for @ddlovato for @trishapaytas Just Trish 💕✨ This black jelly that’s really just a cloudy sheer grey 🖤 I love this look for fall," the caption reads.
Jelly nails have been trending since 2023, and they're usually characterized by nails that are painted with a sheer, glossy polish that makes them look transparent or like jelly. While the design is mostly associated with summer, there's no rule stating that they can't also be transitioned to fall, so Lovato's cloudy, black manicure is actually perfectly fitting for the moody energy fall is about to bring.
Read ahead to get the look.
When all else fails, grab a press-on nail. This set offers a soft, jelly look that's waterproof and won't damage your natural nails during removal.
