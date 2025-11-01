“Can you wear a Halloween-inspired mani past the 31st of October?” is the existential nail question that plagues a spooky season lover like me come November 1st. Unsurprisingly, the last week of October had some of the most fun Halloween nails (adorable ghost decals, skull embellishments, and all the black, red, and orange you can think of) flooding my social pages. So this has me flexing that creative muscle in my brain on how to wear some of these festive designs even long after I store my costume away.

During this transition season when it is about to be all about the cozy foliage and eventually fun holiday looks, I’ve found myself saving a wide array of nail inspo in my favorites on Instagram. I’ve not only found eccentric Halloween designs that fill my need for year-round witchy vibes, but also the warm velvet and cat eye looks and jeweled accents for whenever I want to switch up my current mani. If you’re feeling that itch to change up your look and have no idea where to start, I’ve got you covered. Below are the 10 best nail looks of the past week. Scroll through to find a few new ideas for your next nail appointment.

Peek-A-Boo

Peek-A-Book Nails A photo posted by on

While, yes you can wear whatever you want whenever you want, if you’re looking to be a little less on the nose with your festive nail, this hits that sweet spot. With a vibrant red base color (courtesy of Bio Sculpture Gel Nail Polish in Valentina ) and fun eyeball decals placed on the inside of long gel tips, celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein has created the ultimate surreal nail art.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Incendiaire $33 at Chanel, Inc.

Micro French Glimmer

Micro French Glimmer Nail Look A photo posted by on

The beauty (yay, pun!) of a French manicure is that there is no wrong way to wear it. Celebrity nail artist Emi Kudo paints a micro French glimmer look on Jennifer Connelly to go with her custom beaded Louis Vuitton dress. Minimal chic that’s still very fun, this is how you'll be wearing the classic nail look this fall.

Edgy Galaxy

Edgy Galaxy Nail Look A photo posted by on

With its mesmerizing glitter sheen and deep pigment, an Aprés Nails’ Astral Collection The Tenth House velvet nail makes for a cozy mani once the weather cools. But it's especially lovely as a base against cool metallic and jeweled decals, like these used by celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura . It’s giving Zenon-in-her-grown-up-Vivienne-Westwood-era, and that’s the type of space exploration anyone can support.

Structured Plaid

Structured Plaid Nail Look A photo posted by on

Plaid is pretty synonymous with fall and is hardly revolutionary, but there’s just something so bold about this color combo. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen mixes a warm chocolate shimmer base and bright neon blue lines for something striking and exciting. And I'm all for a pop of color to make anyone happy while it starts to become layering weather.

Moody Ombré Tips

Moody Ombré Tips Nail Look A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt wanted Sydney Sweeney’s nails to match Sweeney’s dreamy purple shadow and opted for these deep ombré tips. Set against a bare nail and the moody purple really pops.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 89 Violet Byzantin $62 at Nordstrom

Subtle Jewels

Subtle Jewels Nail Look A photo posted by on

Sometimes you just want a hint of something to dress up a bare mani. Case in point: Celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue added small jewel decals along the base line of Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s nail for some subtle glitter that still catches the eye without overpowering the entire look.

BELLEBOOST Multi Shapes 3d Glass Ab Crystal Nail Art Rhinestones Kit $8 at Amazon US

Party Dots

Part Dots Nail Look A photo posted by on

Polka dots are one summer nail trend we will gladly bring with me into the fall (and beyond TBH). Content creator Kaitlin Ricks makes the fun design extra festive with a shimmery purple base, perfect for any upcoming holiday parties on your social calendar.

Amber Cat Eye

Amber Cat-Eye Nail Look A photo posted by on

Proof you don’t need to be the next Picasso for a memorable nail look, celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton’s amber cat eye nail is stunning in its simplicity. Shelton uses a Gelbottle Inc. amber shade and a magnetic tool to get that hypnotizing cat eye effect for the fall nail of my dreams.

Vampire Drip

Vampire Drip Nail Look A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong elevates a classic French white tip nail by drawing bright red dripping blood design right on top. It’s festive without being too over the top, and gets our vote for a Halloween nail we’d love to take with us past October.

Fall Cornucopia

Fall Cornucopia Nail Look A photo posted by on