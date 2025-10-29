Spooky. Sultry. Stylish. Silly. For me, these are the four S's of the best celebrity Halloween costumes. Every October, an A-lister's costume checks off at least one aforementioned boxes, if not more. Now, with the countdown to the 31st in full swing, I can confidently declare one "S" word the unofficial champion.

Care to venture a guess? Hint: Skintight latex is a Hollywood-wide staple this year. Janelle Monáe, Chloë Bailey, and Paris Hilton got a head start on the festivities. First, Monáe hosted a movie night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where The Craft's '90s nostalgia was the dress code. She layered a patent leather jacket over a pleated plaid mini skirt. Both selects looked straight from the thriller's poster.

Days later, Bailey posted her first costume of the season on Instagram: Beyoncé as Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers. She nailed the homage, from a disco-era afro to an unzipped jumpsuit. Extra points for her peek-a-boo bra, also in metallic gold. Even Hilton got the latex memo. She began her Halloweek by channeling Britney Spears for the umpteenth time. (She already cosplayed "Toxic" and the "...Baby One More Time" videos.) This time, she went viral for reviving the "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video's red jumpsuit.

Clearly, sultry is the superior "S" for Halloween 2025. But the week is still young, and there's still plenty of time for celebrities' best Halloween costumes to take a turn for the scary. Check back each day through October 31 for all the A-list Halloween costumes that look like a treat.

Jennifer Lawrence

J.Law proved a classic Halloween costume will always pull through. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The most low-key entry on the list goes to Jennifer Lawrence, who delivered a "fashion witch on-the-go" moment on Oct. 26. The New Yorker transformed a street style look into a Halloween costume with a simple witch's hat. It looked surprisingly chic with Haflinger clogs, wide-leg jeans, and a leopard-print coat, courtesy of celebrity-beloved brand, La Ligne.

Chloë Bailey

Blink and you'll mistake Chloë for her mentor, Beyoncé. (Image credit: @chloebailey)

On the other end of the Halloween spectrum, Chloë Bailey went all-out with a tribute to Beyoncé. She was the legend's doppelgänger in a hip-hugging bodysuit, which remained unzipped to reveal a metallic gold bra. Even her voluminous afro looked straight from 1997's Austin Powers.

Paris Hilton

Paris's homage would undeniably make Britney Spears proud. (Image credit: @parishilton)

Who better to channel Britney Spears than Paris Hilton, one of her closest friends? The Simple Life star did her "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video look justice in a nearly-identical jumpsuit. Its neck was high, its sleeves long, and pants slightly flared, just like the original one-piece. What's more, she nailed Spears' slickback half-up hairdo.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle looked straight from the '90s in a The Craft-inspired set. (Image credit: @janellemonae)

Monáe is the unofficial queen of Halloween, at least in my book. This year, she's did it again with numerous costumes. Millennials everywhere will marvel at her The Craft rendition, complete with a pleated plaid mini skirt, a leather jacket, and a studded collar necklace. Double belts and a black lip were the cherries on top of Monáe's nostalgic cake.

Madison Beer

Madison matched her new boyfriend in a saucy sailor dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's Madison Beer's first Halloween dating Justin Herbert. So, they wasted no time delivering couple costume inspiration. On Oct. 25, paparazzi spotted Beer and Herbert dressed as sailors. The singer was impossible to miss in a maritime mini dress and a matching captain's hat.

Keke Palmer

Petition for Keke to star in a Honey remake. (Image credit: @kekepalmer)

Keke Palmer did her big one this Halloween. On Oct. 27, she recreated a dance scene from 2003's Honey, in all its early-aughts glory. Palmer channeled Jessica Alba as Honey Daniels to a T. (Alba even directed Palmer's now-viral video.) Palmer embodied the choreography in camouflage cargo pants, an orange bralette, and a matching long-sleeve crop.

Kiernan Shipka

The Gen Z-er time-traveled back to the '80s in a two-tone tracksuit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kiernan Shipka secured an invite to Vas Morgan's Halloween party, one of Hollywood's hottest tickets this time of year. It appeared to be '80s-themed, because every A-lister arrived in a tracksuit. Shipka went with a green-and-white tracksuit, plus matching sweatpants. She carried Chanel's 25 bag—the quilted trapezoidal tote in Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa's closets—as her only accessory.

Judy Greer

The actor joined her husband, Dean Johnsen, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Judy Greer played a fashion editor in 13 Going On 30, alongside fellow protagonist Jennifer Garner. For an early Halloween bash, she mirrored another famous sartorial figure: Anna Wintour. Polka-dotted tights, a patterned midi dress, and a pearl necklace gave her that Wintour stealth you know and love. But, a blunt bob took her costume to the next level.