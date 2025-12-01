Dua Lipa's Star Nails Are the Ultimate Holiday Manicure
My forever inspo.
Dua Lipa's nails are officially in their holiday era. Between polka dot French manicures and moody tortoise shell designs, the Radical Optimism singer has yet to fail at providing me with just the right amount of seasonal nail inspiration, and now I'm tempted to add her most recent design to my winter mood board.
Lipa is on the South American leg of her Radical Optimism tour, and in between tour stops, she's been sharing Instagram photos that give fans a subtle glimpse at her nail art. A few weeks ago, she wore a nude manicure with gold chrome details, but now she's moved on to something a little more festive in the form of an almond-shaped manicure featuring a nude base with silver, star-shaped nail stickers on top.
Dua Lipa is no stranger to wearing nail art that matches the vibe of the season or the event she's attending. Polka dots had a brief resurgence over the summer, and she was quick to incorporate the design into one of her vacation manicures. Shortly after, she vacationed in Jamaica for her 30th birthday, where she posed for a photo with some turtles and wore a colorful, turtle shell-inspired manicure.
Those manicures featured details that were a little more intricate, but the good news is that her current star-studded nails seem easy enough to recreate at home. To get the look, read ahead to shop a few essentials you'll need.
Start out by prepping your nails with this kit from Tweezerman. Clip and file them to get the length you want, and then push your cuticles back so that your polish can last longer.
If you want to add a little more length to shorter nails, grab some gel tip extensions. Just make sure you have glue and an LED lamp to cure them under.
