Keke Palmer, step to the front. On August 21, the entrepreneur posted a photo dump on Instagram, showing off her new haircut: a copper pixie. While her smoky eye and high blush felt like the perfect complement to the sultry red hair color, my eyes were drawn to the subtle detail that added the perfect finishing touch to her glam: her pink manicure.

Palmer’s nails was elegant and understated, and it perfectly complemented the knitted one-piece she was wearing. Her nails were first cut and filed into a short square shape, then painted with a sheer pink hue that allowed a bit of her natural nail to peek through. A few coats of topcoat for a glossy shine, and the look was complete.

Pink manicures are eternally versatile, and a very hot nail trend for fall. Translucent shades like Palmer’s create an easy “my nails but better” look that is extremely chic, whether you’re wearing it to work or for a formal event. You can also play with the opacity and tone of the color to achieve completely different vibes depending on your outfit, the season, or the occasion for which you’re getting your nails done. They’re even the base for what is arguably the most popular nail art look of all time: French tips. In short? Pink is the workhorse shade of the manicure world.

Palmer’s manicure is one that I would highly recommend to anyone who’s trying to become a DIY nail artist at the beginning of their journey. It’s easy to do and, if done correctly, can last quite a long time, but there are steps that you need to take to set the proper foundation. Keep reading for a guide on how to achieve a similar pink manicure to Palmer’s at home.