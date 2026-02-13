Around this time of year, pink and red nail designs typically dominate my Instagram feed thanks to Valentine's Day. But a good Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day manicure doesn't have to include color choices or designs that are cheesy and predictable, and even Kourtney Kardashian knows that. She hasn't shared what her exact plans are for the weekend with her husband, Travis Barker, but per one of her most recent Instagram Stories, at least we know she'll be wearing a manicure that's as chic as it is understated.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a photo to her Instagram Story showing off the Valentine's Day manicure she chose for this week. Instead of getting super literal and wearing pink and red hearts for the occasion, the Lemme founder landed on something much more muted. Per the photo, she wore almond-shaped nails painted with a sheer nude base, but she added a stunning accent to the nail on her ring finger. Instead of an all-over nude look, she added a line of rhinestones that were applied in a curvy shape near her cuticle to mimic the look of a wedding band.

According to Kardashian's caption, the manicure was the work of Los Angeles–based celebrity nail artist Diem Truong.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her Valentine's Day manicure via Instagram (Image credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash)

Kardashian's manicure looks like an embellished take on the "rich girl" nail trend that took off last year, which just involves a person wearing a neutral (usually nude) shade that's supposed to look pretty similar to the natural color of their nail beds. "They give a polished, understated finish that aligns with current 'quiet luxury' and minimalist beauty trends," celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen previously told MC.

Typically, darker or richer nail colors like deep red and chocolate brown dominate the trend cycle around the dead of winter, but this year, plenty of celebrities have leaned into the neutral, barely-there nail look. Back in January at the 83rd annual Golden Globes, for example, the red carpet was filled with stars wearing sheer nude manicures as well as milky whites and pinks, likely because soft colors like these go with everything and don't look as awkward once the nails begin to grow out.

In the event that you still haven't settled on a Valentine's Day manicure, Kardashian's nude look seems easy enough to recreate at home. Read ahead to see how you can make it your own.

