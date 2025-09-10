Selena Gomez Traded Her Usual Neutral Nail Look For a 3D Chrome Manicure
And her manicurist shared every product he used to get the look.
I can always count on Selena Gomez to stun with her nail looks. Over the summer, we've seen her go from a lilac pastel color to dark, cherry red nails, though she recently decided to switch things up and surprise me with a maximalist manicure instead of a solo shade.
Gomez covered Allure's Best of Beauty issue this month, and for the accompanying photo shoot, she wore a variety of looks, from a bright red, Coperni tube dress to a gray Marc Jacobs minidress with a bubble skirt. She also went fully maximalist in the beauty department, swapping her usual lob for long, bone-straight extensions in one photo and wild, curly, disco-era hair in another. Still, I couldn't help but be fixated on her manicure, which was just as over the top.
Gomez's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a close-up photo of the singer's nails to Instagram shortly after the cover was released, and in it, Gomez can be seen wearing almond-shaped gel extensions with a nude base color and gold 3D chrome on top in an abstract design. In his caption, Bachik referred to it as a "textured mani."
Chrome nails are shaping up to be a major fall nail trend thanks to the explosion of trends like glazed donut manicures and pastel chrome overlays. "[They're] such a timeless look and never go out of style," celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt previously told MC. "It’s a great way to elevate your nail look, and gives the nail dimension. It can be applied to any nail color and completely transforms the way the shade appears."
Read ahead to shop the products Bachik used to achieve Gomez's 3D chrome manicure.
The key to a long-lasting manicure is starting out with smooth, shaped nails and healthy cuticles. This easy-to-use, travel-friendly tool kit gets the job done.
