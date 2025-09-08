Welcome to Marie Claire’s Global Glow Guide , your one-stop-shop to the best beauty destinations around the world. Whether you need to find a bouncy blowout while traveling abroad or the best facial to rehab post-flight skin, we’ve got you covered.

To know me is to understand that my favorite place in the entire world—over Paris, the South of France, or even Greece—is Turks and Caicos. Simply setting foot on the Caribbean island, which is a casual three and a half hour flight from New York, gives me an instant boost of serotonin. It’s my happy place, plain and simple. The weather is near-perfect, even during the off-season—I like to go in June or July. The water is crystal clear, and the food scene gets five stars (Vita is my must-try—they have the best prawn lemon pasta I’ve ever tasted).

If you need some inspiration on where to stay? Allow me to be your guide; I’ve hopped around to quite a few of the best resorts over the years. My number one draft pick for a wellness-centric, luxury stay that gives Private Island energy is Rock House, which features gorgeous, private villas that have been carved directly into the rock of the island. It’s secluded, romantic, and has an oceanfront yoga class that will remain a core memory of mine. If you’re traveling with family? Grace Bay Resorts is the only option—the staff is the nicest on the island, water sports are easily accessible, and you’ll have access to the best lamb tacos of your life. Wymara is my other personal favorite—myself and my extended family love to stay in the five-bedroom villa, experience the sound bath class, and take full advantage of en-suite water slide.

But because I’m a beauty editor, no vacation is complete without a spa treatment (or three). So I’ve spent my past few trips down in Turks and Caicos searching for the best facials, massages, spas, and shops on the island. Whether you’re planning your stay around the beauty perks or plan on taking a day trip for a treatment, read ahead for my personal guide to the Turks and Caicos beauty scene.

Best Facial

Wymara Resort and Villas Spa

A post shared by Wymara Resort + Villas (@wymaraturks) A photo posted by on

There are two main reasons I love this spa. First and foremost, there’s a little private outdoor relaxation space where you can curl up with a book and bask in the sun before or after your treatment. Second, it’s actually incredibly reasonably priced for the time you’ll have on the treatment table. The resort partnered with 111Skin earlier this year, too, so you know you’ll be in for a taste of true luxury with a mix of the brand’s regenerative skincare, iconic sheet masks, and targeted serums. I’m partial to the Depuffing Energy Facial because it includes a cryo treatment that cools my skin after a day in the sun.

Depuffing Energy Facial: 80 minutes

Cost: $295

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Como Shambhala Retreat

A post shared by COMO Parrot Cay (@comoparrotcay) A photo posted by on

A wellness resort that’s connected to Parrot Cay, this retreat deserves a whole day. You can experience workout classes, enjoy the jacuzzi, and take in some incredible views. That all being said, don’t leave without experiencing the Sundãri Intensive Healing Facial. The technique is based on Ayurvedic techniques (expect aspects of meditation to be integrated into the facial), and the skincare is ideal for sensitive or easily reactive skin.

Sundãri Intensive Healing Facial: 90 minutes

Cost: $195

Best Massage

Amanyara

A post shared by Amanyara (@amanyara_resort) A photo posted by on

Even if you’re not staying at the uber-luxe resort (this is where the Kardashians camp out, FYI), you can still access the property’s spa. Super committed guests can partake in a special three-day detox program crafted by Novak Djokovic himself or opt in for private health assessments (think: White Lotus season 3 vibes), but you can also treat yourself to 90 minutes of pure bliss with a Twilight for Two couple’s massage (set against an idyllic ocean-view backdrop, of course) or a simple signature massage that the well-trained masseuse will craft to your needs and liking.

Signature Massage: 60 or 90 minutes

Cost: available upon request

The Palms

A post shared by The Palms Turks and Caicos (@thepalmstc) A photo posted by on

Curious where the locals go to get some R&R on their off time? Per my inside sources, it’s always the Palms. While I haven’t personally tried out the spa there, I have it on good authority from trusted sources that the Four Palms Restorative Massage (aka two massage therapists working at once) is an out-of-body experience.

Four Palms Restorative Massage: 60 Minutes

Cost: $310

Best Spa

The Grace Bay Club Spa by L’Occitane

If you stay at Grace Bay Club, you’ll quickly realize there’s no shortage of L’Occitane, which just so happens to be one of my favorite French pharmacy brands. Not only is there bodycare, shampoo, and conditioner stocked in all the newly renovated (and very spacious) rooms on the property, but the spa is also exclusively partnered with the brand. Whether you’re popping by for a hot stone massage or a relaxing aromachologie massage (my personal favorite), you’ll find that the staff is incredibly well-trained, the space smells soothing, and every treatment is designed to truly help you unplug. I get a lot of massages as a beauty editor (work perk!), but I swear this was one of the most relaxing, perfectly pressured massages of my life—I walked out of my treatment floating. (PSA: if you stay at Rock House, a pro from Grace Bay Club’s spa will come to your villa for a private treatment—all you have to do is ask your concierge to set it up.)

A post shared by Grace Bay Club (@gracebayclub) A photo posted by on

The Spa at Seven Stars

A post shared by Seven Stars Resort & Spa (@sevenstarsresort) A photo posted by on

I’d highly recommend getting a manicure and pedicure before flying out, but if you’re in a pinch, The Spa at Seven Stars does a great job. (You’ll find that a lot of the hotel spa menus don’t include mani/pedi services.) In addition to getting your nails in order, though, it’s important to call out that this spa is sponsored by Espa, a resort skincare brand that’s pretty well-known for its top-tier training. The products smell delightful (that traditional spa-like smell) and always leave my skin feeling supple and soft.

Best Blowout

Maxime Le Salon

A post shared by Maxime Le Salon (@maximelesalon) A photo posted by on

Let me start this off with a PSA: you’re American Dyson will work with the outlets in Turks and Caicos. That being said, there aren't a ton of places on the island to get a blowout. But if you do want to treat yourself to a good hair day, the locals love Maxime Le Salon, which is situated in the main part of town (and right next to my favorite ice cream shop, Giggles). The salon offers blowouts, highlights, cuts—everything you could need and then some.

Best Culturally Immersive Beauty Experience

Rock House Sunrise Yoga

While I’m not usually a workout-while-on-vacation type (although I’m jealous if you are), I make an exception for yoga set to the prettiest backdrop. Rock House, which does have a state-of-the-art gym, offers sunrise yoga on its dock. The water on this side of the island is devoid of any water sports or boats, so it’s just you, the sunrise, and the soft ripple of the waves. It’s truly the most peaceful experience. If you want to take advantage of a Caribbean sunrise without the sweat, ask your concierge to arrange an outdoor massage for you, which can take place in your private villa overlooking the ocean. Once you’ve wrapped, I highly recommend walking up the steps to Vita, which offers the best breakfast on the island. The omelets, fresh fruit, and the blueberry muffin are some of my personal favorites.

A post shared by Rock House (@rockhouseresort) A photo posted by on

Wymara Sound Bath

A post shared by Wymara Villas + Beach Club (@wymaravillas) A photo posted by on

I love a sound bath, which is when a guide leads you through meditation to the vibrations of sound bowls. But my family had never experienced one until I booked us a group session at Wymara two summers ago. Let me just say: everyone from my 83-year-old grandmother to my very skeptical father had the best time. My brother even fell asleep on the mat. It’s a great pre-dinner activity for the whole family.

Best Shopping Destination

Coco Boutique

A post shared by Coco Turks and Caicos (@cocoturksandcaicos) A photo posted by on

With an outpost at Rock House and Grace Bay Club (both of which have completely different merchandise, the former inspired by the Mediterranean, the latter taking more inspo from France), Coco Boutique is a must-see. Not only do they carry the best-smelling tropical-scented sunscreen of all time, Ocean Potion Suncare, but they also have all the Sun Bum you could dream of. As for clothes? You’ll find an assortment of luxury brands, including Zimmerman, My Beachy Side, Maygel Coronel, Andres Otalora, and so many more.

Ports of Call

A post shared by Jeff Just-Jeff (@jeffjustjeff.ca) A photo posted by on

If you want to stroll around a shopping center, take a little trip to Ports of Call. Here, you’ll find a handful of ice cream shops, souvenir spots, and little cafés. There’s also a painted picture of the island on one of the walls that makes for a great family photo opp.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.