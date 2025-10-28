Have you ever wondered how to handle a fashion emergency that involves not being able to squeeze into a pair of latex boots (surely, we've all been there)? If you're Kim Kardashian, the solution is to grab some lube—obviously.

The 45-year-old reality star is currently in the middle of a press tour for her upcoming Ryan Murphy-written legal drama All's Fair, and in one of her most recent TikTok vlogs, she was having a hard time sliding the black, latex boots she recently wore to the show's London premiere up her legs. Fortunately, she knew exactly who to call. At the start of the video, Kardashian can be seen FaceTiming her co-star, Naomi Watts, and requesting her help before Watts eventually messengers over four bottles of lube from her brand, Stripes Beauty, to solve the issue. I'm not sure if I should actually be surprised that it worked, but it did, and I'm impressed.

It looks like Kardashian used the Stripes Beauty Vag of Honor Hydrating Gel for Intimate Moistureto get her legs slick enough to fit into the shoes. It's also hard to tell whether or not she was being paid to promote the product via her TikTok video, but I have to admit, Kim's no amateur when it comes to figuring out how to perfectly market a product (see: the new bush thong from SKIMS), and it's a pretty genius way to show that the lube actually works. Interested in trying out the hack for your next pair of slightly-too-tight tall boots (or, you know, whatever)? Shop the product ahead.