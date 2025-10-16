I truly admire Kim Kardashian's commitment to proving that she'll never be relatable to any of us. The reality star and entrepreneur sat down with Alex Cooper for the most recent episode of Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy, during which she opened up about everything from her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West (and where they currently stand as co-parents) to her opinion on the "Kardashian Curse." She also briefly talked about money, revealing that she probably spends upwards of a million dollars a year on glam. Jarring as it sounds, that price tag absolutely makes sense to me. After all, she is a billionaire.

During a segment on Cooper's show titled "Confess Text," the host asked Kardashian to reveal how much she typically spends on hair and makeup. "Well, a lot," the 44-year-old responded before adding that, in a lot of cases, the production team for The Kardashians pay for her glam. “If I'm filming my show, then they pay for it,” she said. “So I try to get it all paid for so that I don't personally have to pay for it.” Kardashian went on to say that she doesn't really have a concept of how much "simple things" like a carton of milk actually cost (the fact that she called it a carton of milk instead of a gallon tells me she's not lying, and honestly, I respect it), but if she had to guess her hair and makeup expenses, "it could be a million dollars. This hair isn't cheap, you know," she added.

As much as that figure makes me want to choke, this confession was the equivalent of hearing someone tell me that water is wet. Kim Kardashian is obviously a very busy woman with a lot of places to go and an extensive glam team in tow whose job it is to prep her for all of these appearances. She also experiments with her looks pretty frequently. In the last month alone, she's gone from wearing long, wavy extensions to a short pixie cut à la Kris Jenner, but she's also been no stranger to the blunt bob in recent years. Additionally, she's switched off between colors like platinum blonde and a jet black throughout her time in the spotlight, and as a non-famous person currently in her cinnamon brown era, I can confirm that maintaining color-treated hair isn't cheap.

This only makes me wonder what other simple things she doesn't know the cost of. Like, does she have any idea how much she spends on WiFi or what a gallon of gas costs? Does she know how much a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit is? I'm no billionaire, but that million dollar price tag makes a ton of sense when you put all of this into perspective. How much perspective Kimberly has these days is another question entirely.