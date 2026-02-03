Rumor Has It, Kim Kardashian Wears Lace Naked Dresses for Date Nights With Lewis Hamilton Now
They've been her failsafe select for over a decade.
Kim Kardashian doesn't style a lacy naked dress for just anyone. Rumor has it, an alleged date night with F1 star Lewis Hamilton on February 2 called for the fashion girl fail-safe.
The Feb. 5 launch of NikeSKIMS in Europe brought the founder to the City of Light, but she arrived early to serve a look on the street style scene. Before meeting Hamilton at the Japanese restaurant Aqua Kioto, Kardashian posed in an entirely-transparent long-sleeve dress, crafted from underlay-free floral lace. Stylist Dani Levi stacked SKIMS's new $48 Micro Triangle Bralette beneath Kardashian's turtleneck bodice. (It's just one of many lace-centric pieces in SKIMS's Valentine's Day Shop, by the way.)
Its ultra-fine black lace blended almost invisibly into her lace-lined maxi, as well as the matching pantaboots. Knowing Kardashian, the hybrid bottoms hail from her own personal archive of Demna-era Balenciaga designs, before Pierpaolo Piccioli succeeded him as creative director. She owns multiple pairs, including the pink pantaboots she wore to Demna's final Balenciaga show last July.
For extra drama, Kardashian accessorized with a black, floor-length cape. Clearly, it's prime velvet time among the celebrity circuit. She's the latest A-lister—behind Margot Robbie, Keke Palmer, Camila Morrone, and Paris Hilton—to style the luscious fabric this week. Contrary to Robbie's voluminous Chanel ballgown, Kardashian's velvet served a very different purpose: to make her post-dinner exit as discreet as possible.
Lace looks like this have been a Kim Kardashian staple for years, each of which slowly increased in nakedness. It all began 14 years ago at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. She truly was the hostess with the most in a little black dress; its sequin lace placed strategically for ample coverage.
By 2015, Kardashian's signature silhouette forayed into her maternity style. While pregnant with her second child, Saint West, she sat front row at Givenchy's Spring 2016 show in a lace- and tulle-trimmed maxi. The baby bump-hugging skirt was completely sheer.
More recently, another recreation appeared at Balenciaga's Fall 2024 show, except with less defined lace. Similar to her latest look, Kardashian's lace gown began with a lacy turtleneck, elongated sleeves, and a skintight skirt, minus the complementary pantaboots.
Kardashian's relationship with black lace dresses is by far her longest-running one. Even so, it's evolved, like every healthy connection should. Now, her interpretations are more focused on what's underneath the fabric, rather than the fabric itself. SKIMS shelves are stocked with lace bras, thongs, bodysuits, skirts, and dresses, should her next look also require layers.
Shop Lace Looks Inspired by Kim Kardashian
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.